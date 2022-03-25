If you had told me 18 years ago that I would be a sports writer/photographer, well I probably would have chuckled. Even though I have been photographing sports for years as an independent contractor for the local newspapers, I never had a phantom of an idea I would be writing stories.
I have eight schools that I am responsible to cover. Depending on the time of year, I may have three to four sports per school.
For example, this is the spring season. I have schools that have baseball, softball, track, men’s tennis and women’s soccer. Now multiply that by eight…whew!
Then, I’m only allotted so many hours in a week to cover the sports in my assigned areas. So there are times when schools/teams go without coverage due to the restricted work hours.
It’ springtime, so that means rain, rain and more rain, which equates to rescheduling. Rescheduling may mean that a school will not make it in the week’s edition of the newspaper.
Connections, good rapport and adjusting to the different coaches and athletic directors temperaments are essential tools to maintaining a healthy relationship with schools so I can bring productive content to the newspapers in my coverage areas.
Of course there are the complaints from those that don’t understand why I am not at their school as frequently as they think I should be; which is impossible due to the limited hours I can work a week. It can be a thankless job.
There is a lot of traveling involved with being a sports writer/photographer (which I thoroughly enjoy), but it’s a double-edge sword. Though mileage is compensated, there is, of course, wear and tear on your vehicle.
Traveling also involves getting home late, downloading memory cards, sorting through images and writing stories for the next day’s deadline.
With all that said, it may seem that I am complaining or I may be a bit disgruntled. But gaze back at the title of the column.
I realize that this is my calling (even though I struggle with the writing part). I am a sports historian, I freeze moments in time, through stories and images. I capture moments, so people can have memories. I officially record events so people can remember exactly what happened in a specific game. I provide memories for those to cherish for years to come.
I provide proof to those so they can brag about their accomplishments to their children and grandchildren as they sit on the porch and drink lemonade.
I am... a sports writer/photographer and I love what I do. For, this is my calling.
Picture That!
Thanks for stopping by.