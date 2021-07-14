Wars have been part of history ever since humanoids discovered that the sharpened sticks they used to hunt game could also be wielded to kill their enemies.
The development of bronze to forge swords coincided with the formation of armies of conquest in Europe and Asia. The invention of gunpowder raised the ante with firearms and artillery. Nuclear weapons now threaten the annihilation of the world. Thus has been the march of humanity toward its self-destruction.
But when the final history of the United States is written, the chapter covering the 21st century will focus on a different kind of war, a war for the soul of America. It will likely be referred to as the Great Culture War.
The Culture War is being fought right now, but not with tanks on the conventional battlefield or bombers dropping death from the air. The terrain for this war is in the corporate boardroom, the media, every level of government, and, most importantly, in the nation’s classrooms.
The battles of the Culture War are being fought over ideas, or, more specifically, between ideologies. On one side we have the traditionalists — the right — whose values are spelled out in the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. They are pretty much unified on hot-button issues like abortion, same-sex marriage, guns, taxes, and immigration. They are economically and socially conservative, and favor capitalism and a strong military.
On the other side we have the progressives — the left — who hold opposite views on those hot-button issues, believe in socialism, and, because they think that climate change is the world’s greatest existential threat, look to replace fossil fuels with renewables.
But the Culture War changed dramatically in 2020. The dominant issue became racism. Black Lives Matter, which began as a slogan invented by Marxist radicals to protest the killing of blacks by white police officers, fueled the rage that followed the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Arson, looting, and property destruction spread to cities across the country. Demands to defund the police followed. Statues of historical figures were toppled, replaced in some cities by a bust of the beatified George Floyd. The Black Lives Matter slogan was painted on major streets in Washington, D.C., and Elizabeth City.
The door was now open for Critical Race Theory to make its way into government and corporate training programs. Even the military. Already in vogue at the higher levels of academia, CRT infected state and local boards of education that advanced divisive K-12 curricula pitting racial oppressors and oppressed against each other. Diversity, inclusion and equity became the virtues of the day.
Sadly, the radical left targets the very principles on which America was founded. In painting this nation as fundamentally and hopelessly racist, it denies all the progress we have made in the last 245 years to become a uniquely successful melting pot of races and cultures.
In 1996 Irving Kristol wrote: “The culture war is over. We lost.” Was he right? Or have we reached the point where we have had a bellyful of the left’s hate-filled lies? In a recent editorial William A. Galston wrote, “Unlike most nations, our foundation is not a single racial or ethnic group, not a particular cultural tradition or religious creed. We are a nation dedicated to a proposition that has become the only possible basis of our national unity.”
Jefferson’s immortal words bear repeating: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
The Culture War is not over. It must go on. We must all join the fight.Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County. He can be reached at cmilot@embarqmail.com.