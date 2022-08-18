Claude Milot

The Stasi, East Germany’s secret police, employed 102,000 agents to control a population of 17 million. Its sole function was to keep the Communist party in power.

Always on the lookout for anyone who would undermine the state, it ensured that the people remained submissive. Using any means necessary, the Stasi maintained control for 40 years.

Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.