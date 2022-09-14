Mark Twain was a gifted writer in the 19th Century and many of his works are still enjoyed today. We all remember Huck Finn, and we can’t paint something without Tom Sawyer coming to mind. His work that sticks in my mind is “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court.”

I was once assigned to read it and write a book report. Since all my teachers have since gone to that big blackboard in the sky, I can confess that I did not read it. I just skipped around to get the overall picture. My book report was somewhat vague; but, I got a C+ and was happy.

William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.