Nearly six years ago, a spunky widow spoke of hope and trust in a unique way to Edenton Lions. She was not selling Girl Scout Cookies or sponsorships in Historic Edenton enterprises.
She was rethinking our past, our present and our future together in zip code 27932 on Monday evening May 23, 2016.
Big questions were before us. Bigger than “what’s for lunch?” or “are we there yet?”
This lady, a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill with a master’s degree in Social Work
and Mental Health, was lucid in exploring racial reconciliation. But why now?
Everyone knows their place, don’t they?
Jo Baker has quietly led a diverse group of Black and white citizens in weekly discussions about “the lack of meaningful personal relationships across color lines” for several years.
Known as the Racial Reconciliation Group, people meet at the Edenton United Methodist Church on Thursday night to deal with “the ghosts of Jim Crow.” 25-35 people is the average attendance from a membership of 48 in 2016, who are 56% Black and 44% white. Members range in age from their 30’s to their 80’s. Various protestant faith communities plus Catholics attend. Good blend of ole timers and newcomers, black and white. The group dynamic is rambunctious yet seldom boring or rude. Tone of voice is civil.
COVID-19 impacts beginning March 2020 have led to virtual conversations. Remoteness now in place but unit cohesiveness continues.
A Methodist group known as the Reconciliation Book Club began in 2011 to read about disturbing trends in American society.
When the movie “Racial Taboo” came out in 2014, it was seen by 150 people. This surprising response caused the book club to evolve into today’s Reconciliation Group. New participants are welcome.
It took a while for people to get out of “their comfort zones.” Hard to stop holding on to past hurts. But it does happen.
Jo Baker’s outlook is this: “God loves each of us as an only child”. To be charmed by haunting particularities, to face others as God meets us (prickly and imprecise and difficult as we may be) is a kind of grace.
Defensiveness and uneasiness give way over time to acceptance and trust.
Increasingly people share their life experiences, rough edges, and all. Others present learn to listen, indeed learn to listen empathetically, whether surprised or annoyed by the words or actions of others.
This is facilitated by visiting each other’s churches, by sharing meals around a table in a restaurant while remaining intrigued by the plethora of ghosts living among us. One’s personal cobwebs are rearranged free of charge!
Not everyone is haunted by the same ghosts.
The perception of “white privilege” while cliché for some is a hostile accusation for others. Still a leavening effect is at work. It nudges us toward a “holy fellowship” composed of seemingly incompatible people.
Some in attendance were quite surprised by examples of white privilege cited or putdowns remembered.
One local black person recalled that during World War II his job was to guard white Germans who survived the sinking of U-boats in the Atlantic
Yep, German soldiers in Edenton.
Occasionally “the enemy” attended a movie at Edenton’s Taylor Theatre.
Theoretically white German POW’s sit downstairs. But since the black guards who are US citizens can only sit up in the balcony then the Germans go upstairs too.
Or did they? How could this mess happen?
Another black person recalled his days at D. F. Walker High School.
Only after Edenton High (renamed John A. Holmes circa 1966-67) declared its fall schedule of home and away football games did Walker announce theirs. Why? Because the football field was appropriately chalked off for the Aces to play on Friday night.
So, if the Hornets played the following Saturday afternoon, they had a lined field.
But if the Aces played away and the Hornets played at home, the football field on Saturday was unmarked. Hard on referees and unfair to players.
There was a time when we could not and did not talk about such things.
Today we can...a nd without marching, picketing or trash talk.
In different ways participants in the Racial Reconciliation Group (RRG) are learning to reject playing “the blame game.”
Jo Baker recalled a PEANUTS cartoon featuring Lucy. She shoves a piece of paper to Linus, Peppermint Patty and Snoopy. “Sign this: It absolves me from all blame.”
Charlie Brown replies, “That must be a nice document to have.”
Lucy’s document is one permitting “white privilege” over the generations.
Whether consciously or unconsciously expressed “the customary way” of doing things unchallenged prevents good friendships from developing or able people from being employed.
Humor and goodwill can help black and white people to be less defensive and more forthcoming about their lives. Fear subsides to the benefit of all.
As appreciation for the diverse talents and good will grows, attitudes change. We are able to rid ourselves of race prejudices.
Life is easier when one learns to accept an apology never offered.
Or paraphrasing, anger makes you smaller while forgiveness forces you to grow beyond what you were.
As one Black member remarked, “I do not need white people to apologize for the past anymore” before I can befriend them.
May I have an AMEN to that!
Native son John Mitchener is a former Chowan County Commissioner, former member fo the Board of Education and its President and retired community pharmacist.