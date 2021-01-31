Is Timbermill good for Chowan County?

Have I said that Dominion Energy’s utility customers will offset $1.42B in energy rate billings over the project’s 30-year life, should Timbermill be built?
But here’s a slap in commissioner’s faces, those who were gun-ho to rubberstamp the project. Let’s just say Apex bypasses another CUP hearing understanding by lengthening Timbermill’s project life from 20 years to 30 years. This is another of many Apex Economic Report manipulation of CUP hearing numbers.
The Timbermill Report estimates the construction period from 2022 to 2024, or three years. These three years represent 152 job years of work. One hundred and fifty-two job years divided by 3 years of project equals 51 job years for each construction year (152/3 = 51).
Assuming $5.5 million is total labor income over the project’s three years, there are two ways to analyze the total labor number. $5.5 million divided by 51 one-year job years = $107,843 average per each job year. $107,843 represents the labor income average per job year regardless of the number of positions, which doesn’t carry enough meaning.
Alternatively, $5.5 million divided by 152 job years = $36,184. $36,184 is the average labor income per three years of construction, again, regardless of how many positions. $36,184 / 3 construction years = $12,061 average labor income per year regardless of the number of job positions.
The second analysis is more meaningful, suggesting Timbermill jobs, on average, are not really that lucrative, despite many years of hype.
Manipulating these numbers means no specific dollar amount per job, the number of jobs, any description or the job titles, which is likely due to the highly technical nature of each job and Chowan County’s inability to offer anything other than unqualified personnel.
All hail the $19.8 million in Economic Output from the Report to be spent here in Chowan County. With $19.8 million minus $5.5 million we have $14.3 million for in-state construction costs for cement, rebar, gravel, gas, etc., assuming all $5.5M labor income is spent in Chowan County and/or North Carolina.
The Construction Phase/Assumption section on page 16 of the Report lists $14.875 million in Chowan capital expenditures. The difference between capital expenditures in the county and economic output is $575,000. This little sleight of hand creates some missing money for the Economic Report.
Where would $575,000 possibly go? Lease holders? Possibly. This could be money spent on planning, development, permitting, administration, etc.
$14.875M + $5.5M = $20.375M, not $19.8M, and a difference of $50,575. The $20.375 million - $19.8 million = $50,575 is likely budgeted for Chowan County’s escrow account, but who receives over $500,000 in economic benefit in Chowan County and in the State of North Carolina?
Unfortunately, the Timbermill Report doesn’t share specific line items.
Without an actual line item construction budget, my conspiracy theory suggests this is for political contributions because Timbermill’s construction project budget is a document that has not yet been provided online.
A resident of Edenton, Patrick Flynn can be reached at ncwriter2001@yahoo.com