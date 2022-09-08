Claude Milot

In his day, Babe Ruth was the highest-paid baseball player. In 1930, a year for which he got paid $80,000, he was asked by a reporter if he should be making more than President Hoover’s $75,000. He answered, “Why not? I had a better year.”

The story may be apocryphal, but it makes an interesting point about the value of one’s services, and how this value has changed over the years.

Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.