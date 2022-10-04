...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Jeers. President Biden’s decision to “forgive” student loans is not only stupid, it is very expensive, with estimated costs ranging from $500 billion to $1 trillion. As an usurpation of Congress’s authority to originate spending bills, it is also unconstitutional and therefore illegal. But Biden claims there is no limit to the authority he has to act in an emergency. In this case he says the emergency is the pandemic. But didn’t he say at the Detroit Auto Show that the pandemic is over?
Cheers. The Pacific Legal Foundation has filed suit in federal court to prevent Biden from disbursing student-loan forgiveness funds. Several states have done the same. Whatever judge hears this case should issue an immediate stay, followed by a permanent injunction. Biden’s divisive, regressive and very unpopular decision deserves to go down in flames.
Jeers. Arizona is rated near the top of all states in education freedom, specifically on the matter of school choice. When Governor Doug Ducey recently signed a bill giving parents the right to spend their children’s state-funded education dollars on any approved education expenses, opponents led by Secretary of State Katie Hobbs cried foul. She organized opposition via a procedure called a veto referendum.
Cheers. Needing 118,823 signatures to block the law until a general-election ballot, Hobbs claimed to have 141,714. It looked like Governor Ducey’s bill was doomed — until school-choice supporters checked the signature sheets and estimated they totaled only 92,000. The Goldwater Institute then proceeded to do a hand count and came up 88,866. Ms. Hobbs happens to be the Democrat Party’s candidate for governor in November. She may be thinking that her organized opposition to school choice was not such a good idea.
Jeers. It’s no secret that the radical left’s woke agenda seeks a fundamental transformation of America. Our cultural, intellectual and moral values are all under attack. The freedoms guaranteed by our Constitution are threatened by a woke mob intent on rewriting American history and silencing any opposition. Our progressive educational system would replace parental rights and family values with state dictates on racial equity and sexuality. Socialism would replace capitalism’s free enterprise and private property. Fighting the existential threat of climate change is given priority over energy independence.
Cheers. A reversal of this trend is coming from an unlikely place: Europe. Conservatism is on the rise in Sweden, France, Spain and the UK, but nowhere as spectacularly as in Italy, where the Brothers of Italy, a national conservative party, has formed a coalition that will make Giorgia Meloni Italy’s first female prime minister. Her motto of “God, Country, Family” promotes traditional family values, strong borders, and an end to mass migration, while opposing gender ideology, the LGBT lobby and Marxism.
Activists pushing extreme environmentalism are no longer in favor, as countries like Germany are realizing their folly in abandoning fossil fuels and nuclear energy in favor of renewables and a dependence on Russian gas.
Meanwhile, President Biden and his totalitarian handlers are in denial. In less than five weeks they may discover that the majority of Americans have had enough of open borders, high crime, suffocating regulations and inflationary spending.
In the words of Larry Kudlow, “The cavalry is coming.”