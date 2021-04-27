(Since I’m celebrating Easter – as are all Orthodox Christians -- this Sunday, May 3, I hope y’all don’t mind a little meditation on Shakespeare in the light of the Resurrection.)
In Shakespeare’s play, A Winter’s Tale, the bad guy came to a pretty good end. He should have ended up getting his just desserts like Macbeth. But the play turned out to be a comedy instead of a tragedy.
Not that he deserved it. King Leontes, of Sicilia, acted monstrously. He accused his best friend and his wife of adultery. He scorned his baby daughter as illegitimate and ordered her to be abandoned in the wilderness. He imprisoned his wife Hermione and prosecuted her so cruelly that their son, Mamillius, died of a broken heart.
Now if this were a classic Greek tragedy — like Euripides’ Medea — the story would have stopped right then and there. The main character would have expired at the point of greatest suffering that he had brought on himself because of his hubris (i.e., pride): but then he would have been made noble and heroic by that very suffering. The hero, in Attic tragedy, is made to suffer to pacify the angry gods. His nobility serves to “improve” the rest of the city, and mankind, with the quality of the hero’s death and sacrifice.
I should note here that Greek tragedies were only interested in the suffering of aristocrats: the suffering of the poor was given no attention, because, as Nietzsche liked to ask, what did the suffering and weeping of the poor ever really matter?
It is remarkable how so many people think of the crucifixion of Christ in just this way — precisely as a Greek tragedy. Christ suffered, and in that suffering — so they say — He became a hero, maybe even the very best of heroes, who provided a moral example for human life. Therefore — so they say — the Resurrection is an “unnecessary” addition to the real, essential story.
So in this line of thinking, the story of Jesus would have been good enough if it had ended right at the Cross. The Resurrection is only a fairy-tale happy ending, like “and they lived happily ever after.” You don’t need the Resurrection — again, so they say — because the really important stuff, the hero and tragedy theme, has already been accomplished at the tragedy of the Cross. In fact, it doesn’t even matter if anything in the story actually happened, because it is enough, in Greek tragedy, for a myth to give us a heroic story to “save the city” and improve humanity.
But a story that ends at the Cross is not good enough at all. In fact, such an unfinished story misses the main point of the Gospel altogether and ends up making it meaningless. There can be no Cross without the Resurrection. There is Golgotha and there is the descent into Hell: that much is a story that the world is too familiar with. The world expects tragedy and finds it difficult, if not impossible, to think outside this script.
But the whole point of the Gospel is that this tragic cycle of the world is finally broken. The meaning of the Cross is that the Resurrection has brought to an end the fateful necessity of suffering and tragedy. The Crucifixion was not the sacrifice of a hero to soothe an enraged god: instead, it was an offering of infinite peace and the beginning of a universal beautification. God the Father and the Son and the Spirit worked to pour out divine life at the darkest point of tragic death. At the darkest and the worst point of human dereliction, the Holy Trinity restored full communion between God and Man. Sin and death were now re-defined as empty meaninglessness. That is why “weeping and gnashing of teeth” are now located in the outer darkness, the place where only fools go, no longer in the proper place of humanity.
Without Easter, the Cross would have only confirmed our worst suspicions that violence and power always win out, like in Medea, and history belongs only to aristocrats.
With Easter, however, everything shines. And the tears of a poor fisherman like Peter actually means something.
The meek, after all, really do inherit the earth. The Cross alone would not have accomplished this. But the Cross with the Resurrection? Indeed, all things now are possible.
Shakespeare is known to have let Easter shine in much of his work, and The Winter’s Tale is no exception. The term, “Winter’s Tale,” refers to a story that is told in front of a glowing hearth on a long winter’s evening: “Pray you sit by us and tell ’s a tale,” Queen Hermione says to her doomed son Mamillius, who replies, “A sad tale’s best for winter. I have one of sprites and goblins.” And believe you me, the next few acts are full of this, but of the far worse human variety, in the form of a demonized husband, father and king.
The great bard was never one to resist a pun when one shows up to play. The clever joke of the play is that toward the end, Spring breaks into the Winter tale. Leontes was downright evil at the beginning. But his heart broke over the next sixteen years. He visited his wife’s grave repeatedly, and mourned her with bitter tears. He suffered the loss of his baby girl and the early death of his son. He regretted his rash betrayal of his true friend. So much did he grieve that his friend, Cleomenes, tried to re-direct him:
“Sir, you have done enough, and have performed a saintlike sorrow. No fault could you make which you have not redeemed — indeed, paid down more penitence than done trespass …”
But Leontes, now exorcized by the hard passage of sixteen years, disagreed: “Whilst I remember her and her virtues, I cannot forget my blemishes in them, and so still think of the wrong I did myself, which was so much that heirless it hath made my kingdom and destroyed the sweet’st companion that e’er man bred his hopes out of.”
There, right there, is repentance, worthy of any Prodigal, or any King David.
But life, in its post-Resurrection complexity, has a way of renewing the dead past for repentant monsters. Providence is just like this, so unpredictable, so much a happy riddle. It turned out that Leontes’ baby girl was not abandoned after all, but was put in the care of a family of poor shepherds.
It is only Easter that makes possible the rise of comic imagination in the context of tragedy. The resurrection makes poetry to rise in the night of mourning.
Unbelievably, the girl Perdita, now sixteen, fell in love with Florizell, the princely son of Leontes’ old friend, and ended up in her father’s palace. “Unbelievably” -- because no tragedy-addicted cynic would ever accept such nonsense in the world.
But sometimes, many times in fact, nonsense is made sensible, the invisible is made visible, the impossible is made possible.
There, right there, was a meeting unlooked for, but miraculously gained.
“Then you have lost a sight which was to be seen, cannot be spoken of,” said a witness of this glad reunion. “There might you have beheld one joy crown another, so and in such manner that it seemed sorrow wept to take leave of them, for their joy waded in tears.”
For father and daughter, it was a reunion after death in Act Five that wiped away the tragic weight of the first four Acts. It is genetically related to the overwhelming Grace-charged words at the joyful center of Dante’s Purgatorio: “Guardaci ben! Ben son, ben son Beatrice … non sapei tu che qui è l’uom felice?” (“Open your eyes, it is really me, Beatrice … Do you not know that here man lives in joy?” xxx.73,75)
The Resurrection of Jesus makes all reunion and restoration possible. Just because the grave was found empty on the first Sunday morning means that your grave sorrow too will be emptied one day, when you see your family and friends again in an unending day, where there will be no separation or loss. Then you too will understand the meaning of “joy that wades in tears.”
There is a final reunion in The Winter’s Tale that is too beautiful, too good to relate here. You’ll have to read it yourself.
But I will give you a hint with these words of Paulina at the end: she is the true heroine of this almost unbelievable play:
“It is required you do awake your faith … Music, awake her! ’Tis time. Descend. Be stone no more. Approach. Strike all that look upon with marvel.”
Yes, by all means, approach the stone of the tomb with marvel. For Pascha is the destiny of the Cross. Spring ends the Winter’s Tale. Tragedy is over: the Happy Ending is only just begun.
“Be stone no more.”