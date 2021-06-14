Every day was Father’s Day for me, growing up with the dad I had.
I know. I was lucky. It’s painful, to say the least, to realize that there are many who can’t say what I can. Too many children have grown up without what I had. For sixty years, I had a source of love, hope, and stability rooted at the bottom of my heart. He blazed the trail for my tomorrows. He led me gently and firmly into good habits of life. He protected me and all his own with faith and hard work.
My dad never left. He stayed and prayed. And yes, I know how lucky I was.
What Paul Tobias did best for me and my siblings was to show every day that God being “Father” is a wonderful thing. It is a terrible thing that for too many, the thought that God is “Father” is horrendous because of their own horrendous experience with earthly paternity.
We know too many tragedies like this — of biological fathers who were either absent or acted so abominably that it was wished that they were absent.
Enough of tragedy. Here’s a true story that goes the other way:
Thirty years ago, I was a family therapist and social worker on an inpatient child psychiatric unit in northeastern Ohio. My colleagues and I saw a whole grievous range of the suffering of children. Everything was severe. Hyperactivity. Attention deficit. Obsessive-compulsive disorders. Autism Spectrum Disorder. PTSD (from physical and sexual abuse). Acute depression to the extremes of suicidal attempts: Few tragedies are more heartbreaking than such a child showing up in the Emergency Room.
I remember most of these like yesterday. I wonder about these children — where they are now, 30 years later, whether they’re okay. And like my dad, I pray.
I remember one case most of all. By the time 5-year-old Matthew was admitted to my unit, he had already been bounced through four foster homes.
He was a holy terror. His shrieking tantrums could last for an hour. He was a constant “elopement” risk — meaning that he would disappear and try to exit the house. He was once found scrunched between the basement wall and the water heater by a foster parent, and this was the last straw for that placement. He managed to achieve what we shell-shocked therapists called “the Triple E” — enuretic, encopretic and emetic.
There was a reason for that last one. Little Matthew had the worst case of pica that I had ever seen. Pica is an eating disorder. It is the “pathological ingestion of non-food substances.”
In Matthew’s case, he had been known to eat an entire roll of toilet paper. He was found by one foster parent to have chewed up an empty milk jug. His current foster parents, Richard and Debbie, told me that little Matt liked best of all to snack on the little plastic squares from Viewmaster reels.
These two, Richard and Debbie, became my all-time heroes (and they still are). They weren’t just foster parents. They were of a more transcendent kind: They were “therapeutic foster parents,” a truly high calling.
They were the ones who brought Matthew into my unit, and they told me his Dostoevskian biography, which was full of woe enough for a whole city, but it was compressed into the pages of a 5-year-old boy.
Their history of Matthew left no mystery as to why he had pica.
His biological “parents” (I will not use “father” or “mother” here) were too busy with their cocaine and heroin vending vocation, and couldn’t be bothered with less important interruptions, say, like parenting. To free them up for their marketing and sales work, they confined their toddler to a crib with a bottle or two. As they didn’t want the little guy to climb over the crib rail, they fixed another crib mattress on top and weighed it down with a chair.
And with the theory that darkness would promote sleep, they pulled down the blinds and covered the windows with blankets, so that little Matt wouldn’t know whether the sun had risen or had set, or whether there was a sun at all.
They’d be gone so long that Matthew, having consumed the two bottles, was left to his own devices. In throes of hunger, he started to eat what was at hand. Like pillow stuffing. Like mattress innards. Like anything.
Behavioral therapy is the standard treatment for pica, and for all of Matthew’s psychopathology. Which he got in spades. In the next two years, Matthew was admitted to my unit three more times.
In that last admission, I was given an unwelcome assignment by the child protective agency that was the legal guardian of Matthew. It seemed that Richard and Debbie — who amazingly were still Matthew’s therapeutic foster parents — were applying to adopt Matthew, to make their parenting situation permanent.
My friends at the agency knew the statistics all too well. They knew that the severity of Matt’s problem had the likelihood of a failed adoption (and there are more of these than what is commonly known). So it fell to me, as the “community and family interventionist” on record, to try to dissuade these two heroic individuals from pursuing their adopted course.
I knew my script well. I spoke of morbidity, of likely outcomes, of case studies and what we sociologists thought were “inevitabilities.” I told them that Matthew could become worse, not better. I pretty much said that, even though we all admired them, that they were not up to the job.
No one was, for Matthew.
It was at that moment that I was witness to the Day of the Father, and heard with my own ears words that I’ll never forget.
Richard turned to me with shining, glistening eyes.
“Listen, Jonathan,” he said, “I know there’s gonna be lots of bad days. I know we’ll have to lock the doors and watch so he won’t run away. I know that Debbie and I will have to go to meetings at the school with counselors and principals. I know that we’ll have to see people like you for a long time. I know that there might be times with the police knocking at my door …”
Debbie was quietly sobbing by now. Richard’s face was streaked with tears.
“But this one thing I’m sure of,” he uttered, with soulful determination, “Nothing will ever change the fact that Matthew. Is. My. Son.”
I gave up that day, and Richard and Debbie had their way. Matthew became their son, despite everything. And I’ll take Richard’s words to my grave, happily.
On that Day of the Father, I saw once again that nothing on earth, no sociological impossibility, could ever stand in the way of a father’s unconditional love.
Ever mindful of this, I wish my sorely-missed dad and Richard and to all you men out there who stay and pray the happiest and most blessed Father’s Day.