The Fourth of July is a patriot’s day, full of celebration and memory.
There is an America that must be remembered for America to go on. And one memory is the document that ushered in a new nation “conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.”
This Monday morning on the Fourth, the Daughters of the American Revolution will be holding the traditional ceremony at the Joseph Hewes Monument on the Old Courthouse Green at 10 am.
It is a beautiful and patriotic affair, with the posting of the colors, the solemn laying of a wreath at the monument, the Pledge of Allegiance, the National Anthem, and the reading of the Declaration of Independence itself.
It is a thoughtful, prayerful affair, a moment that invites remembrance.
A biographical sketch will be given on Joseph Hewes, and this writer will present it. I promise you that I’ll keep it to under fifteen minutes, as I know full well that people have good reason to worry that a clergyman might fall to overwhelming temptation to fill up time as an empty desk is sure to invite heaps of clutter.
But Joseph Hewes is worth the time, short or long.
I will be tackling a puzzling thing about this famous Edentonian. How is it that a birthright member of the Society of Friends – that is, a Quaker – ends up a Signer of the Declaration of Independence? How is it that a man who hailed from a religion of quiet pacifism goes on to occupy a position that would later be called the “Secretary of the Navy”?
John Adams, no less, wrote that Joseph Hewes “laid the foundation for the American Navy.”
I will reserve that puzzle, and a possible solution to it, for the July 4th Ceremony.
But one thing will suffice for the moment. A few bright themes rise from the pages after reading a good deal of biographical material about Joseph Hewes.
Yes, he was a hardworking, vastly intelligent businessman. In the twenty years after his arrival in Edenton in 1755, he had a store at the northeast corner of Broad and King. He also possessed "offices, three warehouses, a wharf and five ships, three sloops and two brigs."
There was a ship repair and shipbuilding yard at the mouth of Pembroke Creek. In 1777 Hewes created a rope walk for braiding ropes, twine, hawsers and cables to be used in the rigging of ships. Largely by his efforts, Edenton became a principal supplier of high-quality ropes and lines and other supplies for the American Navy and mercantile shipping.
And yes, he was a leader. In contemporary speech, we’d call him an “influencer,” in the best of meanings. He had impressed his contemporaries so well that in 1760, Samuel Johnston arranged his election to the colonial assembly of North Carolina.
In August 1774, the First Provincial Congress of North Carolina met in New Bern. There they elected three representatives to the First Continental Congress that would meet in Philadelphia: William Hooper of Wilmington, Richard Caswell of Kinston, and of course, Joseph Hewes of Edenton.
On that point, the rest is history.
But another theme resonates even more clearly through the letters of his friends and the histories of his biographers.
Joseph Hewes – patriot and businessman, politician and great man of history – was a decent soul.
By all accounts, he was the picture of dignity. He was thoughtful and reserved, never one to look for celebrity, preferring rather to avoid it. He was gracious and generous. He was a dedicated and loyal friend. Samuel Johnston considered him practically part of his family.
Upon hearing of the death of Joseph Hewes on November 10th, 1779, William Hooper wrote “He was my very intimate friend. I knew and had probed the secret recesses of his soul and found it devoid of guilt and replete with benignity.”
The letters and diary entries of another Edentonian, James Iredell, are replete with references to his dear friend. This passage is an example:
“There is a Gentleman in this Town, who is a very particular favourite of mine, as indeed he is of everybody, for he is one of the best and most agreeable Men in the World. His name is Mr. Hewes. He is a Merchant here and our Member for the Town; indeed the Patron and greatest honour of it.”
Those words were said of a US Congressman, which Joseph Hewes was indeed.
Just think of that.
If ghosts exist, they remember the streets of history and linger in the halls and buildings of Joseph Hewes’ Edenton. His footsteps echo, so does his genial backgammon with Mr Littlejohn at Horniblow’s and his games of whist with the Johnstons at Hayes Plantation. So does his wise conversation, the steady prudence of his labor, and his quiet, resolute courage.
It’s time to linger on the Fourth with these ghosts of memory, to go deep into the pages of American resolve, the truths we hold that are both divine and “self-evident, that all men are created equal.”
America needs Edentonians like Joseph Hewes in these troubled days. We need to remember his kind again. And in his memory and honor, we need to re-define “politician” to make that word dignified again.
Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.