Keep Your Gun

On a cold grey afternoon last Monday, in a longtime community grocery store in Colorado, the shooting began. By the time the shots died down, ten people were lying dead on the ground.
One of them was a police officer, a father of seven children.
The reaction to the mass shooting in Boulder went according to script. There are well-established roles in the drama, parts to play and lines to read. After all, mass shootings are something of an American tradition these days.
As expected, there were immediate calls for gun control legislation. Background checks, a ban on assault weapons, closing of loopholes were all injected into the conversation.
And just as expected, there were the usual reactions and rebuttals. There were variations on the tired theme of “It’s too soon to talk about this.” One group even added that “emotional sensationalism” about gun laws would cloud remembrance of the victims.
As the agony unfolded in Boulder, with makeshift memorials of flowers and candles, one network chose to cover, instead, video clips of Biden stumbling up the stairs to Air Force One. At the very moment the Boulder Police announced that there were ten deaths from the shooting spree, that same network was busy broadcasting an interview with a radiologist about the “farce” (sic) of social distancing.
Other media outlets pushed back harder against calls for preventive measures. They argued that it is better to allow unchecked purchase of military-grade weapons, and to even permit open carry of assault rifles in polite society. As in grocery stores and WalMart.
All this is necessary, so they argued, for the sake of American liberty. An echo, to be sure, from 2017: after the slaying of 58 people in Las Vegas, political personality Bill O’Reilly said that such mass casualties were “the price of freedom.”
It is a strange and tragic coincidence that only ten days before the Boulder mass shooting, a judge blocked the enforcement of the city’s 2018 ban on assault weapons. The AR-556 used by the shooter would have been covered by this ban.
As expected in the script, the NRA played its well-rehearsed role as the chief antagonist. Since 1975, the NRA has spent millions in political campaigns to oppose gun control measures (like Boulder’s) and to promote unrestricted gun consumerism. In the 2016 Presidential Campaign, the NRA spent more money ($30 million+) on the winning candidate than any other PAC.
The NRA hasn’t always been this way. Formed in 1871, the purpose of the National Rifle Association was to improve marksmanship in the citizenry and to promote the British sport of elite shooting. By the 1920s, sport shooting had all the glamor of golf and tennis as something of an aristocratic, genteel sport.
To be sure, the NRA insisted on the right of citizens to own rifles and handguns. But it may come as a surprise that in its first hundred years, it worked hard to distinguish between law-abiding citizens who should have access to guns for hunting and target shooting and protection, and criminals and mentally ill people who should not.
In 1931, in the context of bootlegger gangs and mobsters, the NRA backed federal legislation to limit concealed weapons, and to prevent possession by criminals, the mentally ill, and children. It supported laws requiring all dealers to be licensed and to require background checks of purchasers before delivery.
NRA backed the 1934 National Firearms Act and parts of the 1968 Gun Control Act, designed to slow America’s hurtle toward violence in that noisome decade.
Today, many would call this “common sense” gun legislation. In a recent survey, 90% of Americans (and 74% of Republicans) support common-sense measures like these.
But this is part of the play, too, and the script goes on. Measures like these – including the legislation presently up for consideration in Congress – will undoubtedly go down in defeat under the dull, sodden heel of the Senate filibuster (which is not in the Constitution at all, and is not practiced today as it was meant to be).
The usual Senators will dismiss such legislation as “political theater,” or make some inane crack like “drunk drivers kill people, too, but we don’t ban cars” (failing to remember that the government actually does regulate who can drive what, where, and when).
It is one thing to be like the old-fashioned NRA and protect decent gun rights for sportsmanship and protection. It is quite another thing to demand extremist arms proliferation. Arms proliferation like the easy purchase of military weaponry. Like the rejection of background checks. Like the resistance to restriction of sales to the mentally ill and violent abusers. Like opposing NC red flag laws with the silly and boorish “slippery slope” argument – an argument that falls to pieces when consistently applied.
I long for the good old days of a reasonable NRA and a reasonable conservatism. I remember the January 1989 Stockdale California shooting, when a man used an AK-47 to spray over 100 rounds into an elementary playground, killing five kids and wounding thirty others. I remember, afterwards, when Ronald Reagan got up to say this:
“I do not believe in taking away the right of the citizen for sporting, for hunting and so forth, or for home defense. But I do believe that an AK-47 is not a sporting weapon or needed for defense of a home.”
Whereupon he assisted fellow former presidents Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford to help enact the 1994 law banning domestic manufacture of assault weapons (a law that the newfangled NRA did its level best to overturn, and succeeded).
Reagan was not being radical. He was following a well-established GOP tradition. Back when Republicans really were the Grand Old Party, conservative leaders considered it their patriotic duty to say what they knew in their hearts was right.
The stetson-lidded Barry Goldwater, the 1964 Republican standard-bearer who famously posed with his rifle in ads that declared “I'm the NRA,” was an Air Force Reserve major general who opposed selling military weapons to civilians.
“I've never used an automatic or semi-automatic for hunting,” Goldwater said. “There's no need to. They have no place in anybody's arsenal. If any SOB can't hit a deer with one shot, he should quit shooting.”
That kinda reminds me of something my nephew said to me a while back. He is the great Deerslayer of my family. He told me no hunter actually “needs” an AR-15 or an AK-47 or any semi-automatic: “There are plenty other guns that can do the job better.” I asked him, “Wouldn’t you need one to hunt feral pigs in Texas?” He laughed derisively. “Assault guns are not for huntin’ game, they’re for something else.”
So let me say something that is conservative in the old-fashioned (and authentic) sense of the word: Keep your handgun for your home and your long gun for deer, bear, and waterfowl. But let’s rid civilian society of military weapons.
Don’t let anyone tell you that this is just “liberal.” Whoever says so hasn’t read their conservative history (such as Burke, Kirk, Weaver, and the sorely-missed Scruton). “Conservative” used to mean sportsmanship, courtesy, self-control, and discretion – not the immediate and irate resort to big guns, bogus speech, and bad taste.
About two years ago, right after another mass shooting in Texas (I forget which), conservative columnist Martin Schramm concluded with this advice:
“Close the background-check loopholes ... Ban bump-stock modifications and huge capacity magazines that transform civilian guns into battlefield-ready weapons. Ban the manufacture, sale and civilian ownership of military-styled assault weapons … Finally, when gun lobbyists and their puppets push you to settle for only fixing background checks and nothing more, tell them this test about saving our family's lives has only one correct answer: All of the above.”
Yes, indeed, “all of the above.” And that’s a patently conservative thing to say.