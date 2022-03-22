I’ll guarantee there is not a person alive that, as a youngster, did not play “grownups.” I know I did.
Why else would the girls have tea parties and the boys play cops and robbers? They see adults doing that and long for the day they can do it for real.
This came to light from an email I got from a reader; and, yes, there is at least one out there. He made the statement that there are really no grownups. I found that an interesting comment and gave it some thought.
He is exactly right.
While mulling this over I read something along the same line. By the way, did you ever hear a word or something you have never been exposed to; and within a few days, you will hear it several more times? Some word merchant should come up for a name for that occurrence. Sorry, I got off track for a moment.
Kids want to grow up to be adults and adults miss those carefree days of youth. What is wrong with this picture? It’s the classic “grass is always greener on the other side of the fence.”
I know I could not wait to become 15 years old so I could get my driver’s license. Then it was 21, so I could be legal and vote. My final one was when I started to draw on the Social Security I had paid in since Moses was a pup. I thought those milestones would never get here.
Today, I long for those carefree times before adulthood. How many adults do you know that wake up in the morning and think, “Oh boy, I get to clean the toilets today?”
It is a sad state of affairs to think we now envy those days when we were those little people that didn’t want our food to touch on the dinner plate, but thought nothing of eating dirt outside. Weird right?
You can never go wrong consulting the Bible; so, I looked there for the use of the two words; adults and children. According to the concordance in mine the word “adult” is not used at all in scripture. There are however several references to variations of the word like adultery, adulteress or adulterer.
Children is used in 29 different scriptures. That should tell you something right there.
There is no reference to the “Adults of God.” but many referring to the “Children of God.” Jesus did not say “Suffer the big adults to come unto me.”
If you stop and think about it. The homework assignment you sweated over, or the coke you spilled on Little Susie’s new dress pale in comparison to blowing the big deal with a client or forgetting the house payment.
The only advantage I see for being an adult is that you could legally drink alcohol. That can also be something of a downer because you could regret it the next morning.
George Bernard Shaw once said “Youth is such a wonderful thing, it’s a shame it’s wasted on the young.” It sounds like he was regretting becoming an adult. I hope he enjoyed his youth as I feel he was a real sourpuss as an adult.
All adults have those days, some just have more than their share. It’s OK to have them, just make sure you don’t go around raining on other people’s parade. If you feel it coming on, go outside and have a mud pie for lunch.
God bless and have a great day.