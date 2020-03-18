It’s safe to say that the nation is in crisis. The coronavirus is a real epidemic. It will likely get much worse over the next month or two. Despite the punditry of cable news to the contrary, the coronavirus cannot be dismissed as just another type of flu. We all wish that this were so, but the fact remains that coronavirus is much more lethal (like ten times) than influenza. The Center of Disease control has projected a “very worst case scenario” in which 100 million Americans may get infected, with a death toll of 1.7 million.
The norms of society have taken a hit. People are hoarding toilet paper, of all things. Hand sanitizer is scarce, so is bottled water. For some arcane reason there is a run on sugar nationwide. Going to the grocery store is exciting (when it should be boring): The behavior in the aisles looks more like bumper cars at the state fair. Food Lion and other stores should limit the quantity of the same items for each customer. Hoarding (or “stocking up”) is foolish and uncharitable.
In a time of crisis, every organization — whether business, church, family, or even an entire nation — needs robust and good leadership. This is true in general. It is even truer in times of emergency.
What does leadership even mean? It turns out that this question is easier to answer in crisis. The context of “emergency” reveals the quality of leadership — good or bad — in remarkable clarity.
According to the Harvard Business Review, Forbes Magazine, and other management sources, bad leadership is easy to spot. A bad leader takes a crisis personally. He blames other people, and deflects blame onto his predecessor for the present emergency. He cannot tolerate criticism and relies on “yes men” to prop up his self-esteem. He is impulsive and makes decisions without consulting the right people with experience and skill. When speaking to the public, he is sloppy with the truth: he tries to minimize the reality of the peril, and he exaggerates his own competence in dealing with the crisis. He throws tantrums that inflict collateral damage. He depends on allies in public relations and the media to amplify his message so that he can maintain his power.
Good leadership in a crisis is something that organization members seem to just “feel” in general: It is not so easy to spot. The qualities of a good leader are subtle and profound, but end up aggregating more than the opposite of bad qualities.
A good leader does not take things personally. He or she is confident and calm. He focuses on managing the crisis at hand, rather than protecting his own political power or his future reputation. He is honest about the facts: he does not suppress bad news. He is decisive and adaptable. He savors solitude and limits his exposure to the frenetic chatter of the media. He seeks the best professional, scientific advice. He makes decisions carefully. He does not allow chaos to run amok. He practices self-control: he does not permit the fight or flight response to take over. He does not inflict his emotions upon those around him. He does not pretend to have expertise he does not actually have.
He speaks and is answerable to the entire membership of the organization. He does not appeal to his favorite sub-group: he does not live in an “echo chamber.” He is open to new information.
A good leader is a man of faith. He is meek because he trusts in a “higher power.” If he is a Christian, he lives out his Christianity in thought, speech, and behavior.
The most important quality of a good leader is this: he or she is committed, in the words of Albert Camus, “ ... to wager, in spite of human misery, for happiness.” A good leader believes in transcendent joy, and knows in the deep recesses of his soul that “beauty will save the world” (Solzhenitsyn, quoting Dostoevsky).
I am sure that there are people of good will who try their hardest to say that our present leadership is good leadership. I wonder why they work so hard at this reframing of reality, and why they exercise so many intellectual contortions. It must be tiring.
The fact remains that in this present emergency, leadership has been found more than wanting. Let’s forget politics for now: the stockholders of any publicly-held corporation would take a grim view of the quality of crisis management that’s been seen in the last few months.
Perhaps some of us have tried to protect or prop up this leadership just because of a concern for political loss or loss of power.
I wish we can get beyond the concern for political power. I wish we can focus on the problem at hand — a problem that is growing. I wish that this administration did not get rid of the National Security Council team responsible for coordinating a response to a pandemic. I wish that this administration did not reduce the CDC’s global outbreak prevention efforts by 80%.
These axings and reductions are prime examples of the old adage “penny wise, pound foolish.” If this administration had not been so “pound foolish,” it would not have had to cobble together billions of dollars to address this coronavirus emergency.
It appears that this administration has been “woke up” at long last (hopefully). President Trump has declared a national emergency, which should come as a surprise to Sean Hannity, Trish Regan, and other TV minimizers. The production of testing kits is on the fast track. Perhaps in a few weeks, the president can finally deliver on his promise that “anyone can get tested” — which, right now, is not the case. It seems that Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is given more attention. It seems also that Vice President Pence is trying, at least, to practice better crisis management.
Last week, a well-known religious leader stated, on a national news outlet, that he will not shut down his large college campus. He also insisted that the coronavirus is just like any other flu outbreak. He suggested that “there’s a political reason” for the 24/7 news coverage about the coronavirus. He also intimated that the coronavirus might have been produced in North Korea with Chinese help.
Many of us in this area are over 60, and so we constitute a vulnerable population. We are ill-served by such willful ignorance. We need good leadership, not minimalization. I don’t know if bad leaders can become good leaders (here is where prayer and miracles come into play), but good leadership is what we need …
… because like it or not, no matter how some talking heads may deny or minimize, we are in a national existential crisis.
And it’s up to us in a democratic republic to find and demand leadership that is more good than bad.