I know, I know. I shouldn’t read the comments section under Facebook posts by my friends.
But lately, I’ve noticed a growing theme. It’s a mutation of the “free speech” tradition. Originally, that Right in the Bill of Rights meant that you could freely believe and express your views on philosophy, religion and politics.
Then it was transmuted and deformed into “free” libertine and transgressive expression (like pornography and sedition).
Now, in comment boxes and posts, there is an insistence upon blunt speech. As in unvarnished, unfinished, bold, brazen and outright rude rhetoric.
You can spot the trigger warning immediately in phrases like “Let me be blunt.” (Frankly, no, I’d rather not let you.) Or worse, “I hold nothing back.” (Which is obvious.)
Today, I saw one guy defending his bluntness because, you know, Jesus was blunt in His statements to the churches in the book of Revelation (I think he was referring, in his bless your heart manner, to chapters one through three). Yeah, that’s right: “I’m defending my rude behavior with ‘If God can do it then I can do it’.”
A deep irony lurks in such “I’ll speak my mind” behavior. It runs through self-incriminating lines like “I’ll give you a piece of my mind,” and “I say what I think.”
The irony is, too often, that “mind” has little to do with what is said... that perhaps the “piece of mind” comes at too dear a price. There is also no small amount of Freudian projection going on: how often the most despotic voice accuses others of despotism? Irony floods all of Karen Horney’s “defense mechanisms.”
The fact remains that there is sufficient room, in one physical room, for only one such broadcaster. Every psychotherapist knows that only one person in a physical room can be given the right to be rude (while everyone else suffers such slings and arrows of outrageous fortune).
However, the Hyde Park of the internet makes room for a bad infinity of megaphones.
Of course, social media with algorithmic cash-engines like Facebook and Instagram do a jig and cut a rug for peevishness and such loutish, uncivil expression.
Nothing makes more money than the angry face in the response button panel.
This new strain of tetchiness goes hand-in-hand with the lowbrow pop rejection of institution, custom and civil tradition. It used to be that a person knew he was an adult when he freely signed on to the social contract of self-control, of political compromise, and intelligent debate that actively avoided — if not repressed — intense emotion.
I have an erstwhile friend who’s gone over to the dark side, and he’s gotten himself a PhD in rejecting the customs of courtesy and consensus. For him, compromise and “just getting along” are revolting notions. How dare anyone object to his name-calling, his stereotypes and his speech that is composed of equal parts of aggression and vulgarity?
He calls himself a new brand of hippy, a Bohemian. He waves the banner of anti-establishment.
But no, it’s neither hippy nor anti-establishment. Rather, it’s a radical egocentric epistemology of “doing one’s own research” on the web — an unfounded free-floating epistemology that needs constant propping up by speaking one’s mind before it gets exposed to better angels.
No, I’m afraid that the dark side my friend’s gone over to is just another name for do what you wanna do and go where you wanna go.
Let me be blunt:
It’s not Bohemian.
Just barbarian.
Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton and can be reached via email at janotec77@gmail.com.