I was sad and frustrated to return from a family vacation to learn that, not only has there been no progress on moving the confederate statue; there apparently has been an awakening of “old-fashioned” racist responses to the peaceful protests, thoughtful letters to the editor, and outreach to all community leaders regarding Edenton’s need to remove the confederate monument.
At a recent vigil, one of our members (an African American minister, also a veteran) was called a “boy” and other painful slurs.
This apparently happened as a man drove by a couple of times with a young person in the car. What message does that send to the next generation? I also hold the stories of a black owner of an Inn here in Edenton, who unfortunately has left as he experienced much “old fashioned” racism from potential guests who could not accept that he was black.
I encourage every citizen to read the book, Robert E. Lee and Me, A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause by Ty Seidule, Professor Emeritus of History at West Point.
The fact that this book was written by a white son of the confederacy who became a decorated military hero in his own right, first caught my eye. As a child of the U.S. South myself — from a very different side of the tracks — I have explored in my mind and heart for many years, the question, “How do I reconcile the U.S.’s original sin with my love for the South and for all humans?”
Seeing “the heart” in Seidule, helped me keep believing such a reconciliation is possible. It starts with telling the truth, the whole truth, about our painful past. Like todays’ “big lie” that is fueling division among us, Seidule writes:
The Lost Cause became a movement, an ideology, a myth, even a civil religion that would unite first the white South and eventually the nation around the meaning of the Civil War. The Lost Cause might have helped unite the country and bring the South back into the nation far more quickly than bloody civil wars in other lands. But this lie came at a horrible, deadly, impossible cost to the nation, a cost we are still paying today. The Lost Cause created a flawed memory of the Civil War, a lie that formed the ideological foundation for white supremacy and Jim Crow laws, which used violent terror and de jure segregation to enforce racial control. I grew up on the evil lies of the Lost Cause.”
- Seidule, like most white Americans, grew up with the myth that slavery wasn’t so bad. The Civil War was about states’ rights. When I was growing up in legalized segregation, we were taught not to dwell on the past but to work for the future that was slowly but steadily unfolding (I remember singing the words of the Negro National Anthem before the age of 6).
As I learned about why Jim Crow laws existed, I became committed to doing my part to create a world in which such heinous acts would not happen again.
We still live now with the consequences of this evil. Will we allow our children and those adults who do not know the truth, to continue to perpetuate it, as manifested at the recent vigil?
Seidule writes much about his process of coming to a similar decision from his social location. elow he describes coming to grips with this brutal history:
“The Lost Cause myth changed not just our memory but our morality (as white people), arguing that African Americans were better off in slavery than they were free…I went to a wedding on one of the “plantations…” The evidence of slavery had been erased, but the specter of human bondage haunted me as I walked the grounds. I felt as if I were visiting a site of mass atrocities, made worse because no placard, no monument, highlighted the unspeakable cruelty of chattel slavery… Perhaps we should stop calling these places plantations and start calling them by a more accurate name – enslaved labor farms. Accurate language can help us destroy the lies of the Lost Cause.
Edenton can be a place that provides “accurate language.” So much is happening to preserve our racial history, including the Hayes Farm, Kadesh Church, Frinks House renovations. Yet it is hypocritical, at best to engage in such history making if we are not willing to end the perpetuation of the “big lie” of the lost cause, which the monument embodies.”
Seidule continues:
“(A) Confederate monument had the same purpose as lynching: enforce white supremacy. It is no coincidence that most Confederate monuments went up between 1890 and 1920, the same period that lynching peaked in the South. Lynching and Confederate monuments served to tell African Americans that they were second-class citizens.”
Seidule suggests that confederate monuments say more about the people who created them than about what they memorialized:
“Once I accepted that simple fact-the enslaved were people who deserved the same rights as any American-my whole thought process changed. I grew up thinking that before 1861 slaves were somehow not quite as human as white southerners. That the enslaved only became real people after 1865. It pains me to write that I believed something so grotesque and immoral, but it’s worse to lie.”
Edenton can build on the work that has been done to capture U.S. history if we tell the whole story. In so doing, we engage in reconciliation, honor all of our ancestors and we help preserve the democracy that was central to our signers of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. We also model creating a narrative for moving forward in the 2021st century.
To learn more, a group of concerned citizens, in collaboration with the N.C. Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities (NC CRED), the ACLU of NC and others, are working to bring the film, NEUTRAL GROUND, to Edenton on Saturday, Sept. 24. Save the date! Details are being finalized.
Facilitated conversation will follow to process the film’s powerful testimony to the awakening that is happening around the South and the country with respect to undoing this painful legacy.
- Lift every voice and sing Till earth and heaven ring Ring with the harmonies of Liberty Let our rejoicing rise High as the listening skies Let it resound loud as the rolling sea
Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us Sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought usFacing the rising sun of our new day begun Let us march on till victory is won