ValerieBatts

I was sad and frustrated to return from a family vacation to learn that, not only has there been no progress on moving the confederate statue; there apparently has been an awakening of “old-fashioned” racist responses to the peaceful protests, thoughtful letters to the editor, and outreach to all community leaders regarding Edenton’s need to remove the confederate monument.

At a recent vigil, one of our members (an African American minister, also a veteran) was called a “boy” and other painful slurs.

Valerie Batts, Ph.D. is the Founding Director of Visions Inc. and a resident of Edenton.