...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO
3 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 3 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
When I started this job back in July of 2021, I had very little experience concerning the inner moving parts of the newspaper industry. To this day I’m still oblivious to the higher end tiers that make the newspaper come together as a whole.
But I have become a bit more passionate about my duties and position that I play in the “whole.”
As a stringer (sub-contractor for the newspaper), I only went to the venues that were lucrative to my photography business. But that obligation has shifted since I have become a full-time employee.
The hardest part of my job is finding enough time to serve each school equally and fairly. This is also determined by how involved the coaches and schools are concerning putting up game schedules and other pertinent information that is essential to providing the best coverage possible.
Due to limited hours that are provided to me, some things just don’t get the just dues that they are entitled to. Does it bother me? Yes, of course. But what bothers me the most is that the athletes go unrecognized for their efforts and contributions to their school during competition.
Attempting to document accurate stats in conjunction with capturing that ‘TA-DOW’ photo adds another challenge. Having a great story with a speechless photograph is priceless.
The hours of traveling can wear you down both mentally and physically. The long two and three hours trips one way. Getting up early on a Saturday morning after covering a late football game to travel several hours to cover a playoff game can take it’s toll.
Remembering to apply for credentials and hoping the venue has adequate lighting so the images will represent the teams well can be nerve racking.
Guess what, how about doing it two weekends in a row. Whew!
The spring sports can be the absolute worst. Dealing with the blazing sun, the high temperatures and obnoxious gnats. Deadlines, deadlines and more deadlines… I think you get what I am saying.
Managing your relationship with coaches can sometimes be a little tricky. But learning those that you labor amongst is the best way to deal. For the most part, I have some great coaches in my coverage area that are willing to get me what I need to get my job done for their respective schools. There’s always one or two that just won’t… well, you know.
I have traded in two cars since starting this job. The miles just keep accumulating, but on the other hand, it’s a good feeling to drive to an away event and the kids greet you with a smile and express their gratitude for your sacrifice.
Am I complaining? Well, yes I am and no I’m not. Complaints sure, more paid and additional hours to get the job done, combined with frustration of not getting what you need for the story. But I was aware of these challenges prior to signing on.
But then I’m not complaining. It’s a special job. I’m a scribe with a pen and camera and I am telling a story with both. Special moments of sporting events would never fully be remembered if they had not been documented on paper and with a picture.
In 20 years an athlete will pull out an article to show his or her children their accomplishments and a photo with them participating and on the bottom will be photographed by yours truly. Not for bragging rights, but for preserving and freezing time.
Thank you to all the schools I cover for allowing me this privilege.
Andre’ Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.