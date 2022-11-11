When I started this job back in July of 2021, I had very little experience concerning the inner moving parts of the newspaper industry. To this day I’m still oblivious to the higher end tiers that make the newspaper come together as a whole.

But I have become a bit more passionate about my duties and position that I play in the “whole.”

Andre’ Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.