When I was pregnant, I had a lot of people tell me it was harder with two children — you couldn’t do as much with two children and so much more.
Honestly, not much has changed for us with having two children. I have had a few mama’s asking me how the transition was from one child to two, and I tell them honestly it was not that hard.
Maybe my transition was easier because I have a wonderful husband who pitches in and helps wherever needed. He gives our oldest a bath almost every night and gets him ready for bed while I bathe and feed the youngest and get her ready for bed. If he sees that on the weekends I am tired or want a nap he lets me do so. He will either take the oldest and spend the day with him or, when he goes down for a nap, he lets me nap also.
We are still able to go and do everything that we did before she was born. A guy that my husband hunts with has two boys, before our little girl was born he told Nick several times that he was not going to be able to hunt as much and the going and doing would stop because you can’t do as much with two children.
Well, I am here to tell you that is not the case. Nick has gone and ran his dogs for the past few weekends. Some may think I am crazy to encourage him to do so, but as I stated above he takes the oldest and spends the day with him.
My son loves to hunt and run dogs just as much as his daddy, so it is exciting to him when he gets to go run dogs with daddy. When the boys go run dogs, me and the little lady hang out at home.
Sometimes, we even go hang out with them and ride along.
I will say that getting in a routine to have them both in bed by a certain time is a little harder. But the main reason for that is because Nick is working out of town so he is later getting home. Which in turn means we are later eating dinner, taking baths and getting in bed. But we make it work and get it done as a team.
The only thing that has become more difficult with having two children is cooking dinner with a colicky baby. Now, I will say that it is difficult, but I get it done.
So, if you ask me, transitioning from one child to two is not as hard as people make it out to be. So mama’s if you are expecting and you are scared the transition is going to be hard, my advice for you is do not let other people scare you. No, not everybody’s experience is the same. But I will tell you it is going to take you and your other half to make it not so stressful and difficult.
I was blessed to have the amazing husband that I have that helps out wherever it is needed. He comes home from log days at work and will pitch in and help with the baby or will entertain and wind down the toddler whichever one is needed.
Do not stress the little things when it comes to having two children, take it one day at a time and soak up all the love and snuggles from that precious baby while you can.
