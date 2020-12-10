Welcome to the Christmas Season. It’s going to be an Advent and Nativity Feast for the ages. And because of the almost unprecedented level of darkness, it’s all that more important to make this Christmas song come true in Edenton:
“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.”
I am straight out asking you, friend to friend: if you’re committed to Peace on Earth and Good Will from the Prince of Peace, if you want to see the Light that shines in the Darkness, then put outside more lights than ever. Put a battery candle in every window.
Let’s light up the night for the sake of our whole community: everyone, even those with whom we don’t agree … everyone, religious or not. Because in these last few years, we’ve had our fill of angry King Herods and bitter Roman oppressors. There’s been more than enough doubt and anger and extremism.
It’s just like it was in Palestine of the year sandwiched between BC and AD.
Let’s break the darkness together for the sake of that Holy Night over two millennia ago. Christmas belongs on December 25th, because at the moment the year is darkest is the moment when the Light surely did shine.
How long have we been celebrating Christmas on December 25th?
It turns out to have been far longer than we thought. For some time, the common theory was that Jesus was born sometime in Spring because this is the season when shepherds would more likely have been watching their flocks by night. This idea goes on to suggest that sometime later, the Church deliberately scheduled the celebration of the Nativity at the Winter Solstice to replace the pagan religious observances going on at that time.
This makes eminent sense.
There are two problems with this idea, though. First, there is no evidence that the such a decision was deliberately made.
Second, it seems that the December 25th date of the birth of Christ seems to be much older than we think. The Apostolic Constitutions (a text from the fourth century) reported that December 25th was observed by the Apostles themselves: “Brethren, observe the feastdays; and first of all the Birth of Christ, which you are to celebrate on the twenty-fifth day of the ninth month” (Section 3.13). The ninth month at that time would have been December.
All the way back in the 100s, the second century, Clement of Alexandria stated that the date of the Birth of Christ is, in fact, December 25. The way he wrote this was in an “of course” tone, as if this was a commonly known and inarguable fact.
For the first two centuries, most churches celebrated the Birth of Christ and the Baptism of Christ as one holiday. They did so because people generally thought that Christ was baptized on His thirtieth birthday.
But by the early 300s, the celebration of Christmas began to be widely observed as a feast separate from the Baptism of Christ (which is known as “Ephiphany” in the West, and “Theophany” in the Orthodox East). John Chrysostom, in the year 385, insisted that the Nativity celebrated the Incarnation of the Son of God, while Theophany commemorated the Lord’s Baptism and Anointing by the Holy Spirit. He described Christmas as “a feast that was already ancient.”
Less than one hundred years later, the Codex of Emperor Theodosius (AD 438) decreed the universal celebration of the day of the Nativity of Christ for the entire (now Christian) Roman Empire. This empire-wide legal holiday was reinforced by the Codex of Emperor Justinian the Great in 535 (a law code that was foundational to the European Union).
The Birth of Christ as December 25th makes perfect sense. He was born in a cave that stabled the animals. Thus, He was born as the God-man in dark places of the earth, at its very roots. In the same was, He was born in the darkest time of the year, but the time that was also the beginning. In each case — the cave and the depth of winter’s night, “the Light shineth in darkness, and the darkness covereth it not.”
There are many beautiful carols and hymns about the Nativity. But the my favorite is the one that Orthodox Christians sing on Christmas Eve:
“I behold a strange and wonderful mystery. The cave has become heaven, the throne of the Cherubim, the Virgin. The manger has become a noble place, where lies Christ our God Who cannot be contained. Let us praise Him in song and magnify You.”
We have seen enough of the darkness. We’ve seen enough of the pulling apart of family and community and congregation.
It is the night of a long winter of discontent.
Let us have enough of this. Let’s light up the Edenton night. Let’s make our community, our brotherhood and sisterhood, shine from house to house and heart to heart, and break utterly the darkness.
Let’s make this season bright for the sake of love, peace, goodness and light.