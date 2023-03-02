...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Just like a bad cold or a stray dog, Thadd cannot get rid of me. I lingered around until I am once again part of the Bertie Ledger-Advance family.
A lot has changed since my last column. Michelle and Leslie have moved on to greener pastures. Thadd has welcomed Brandice Hoggard and John Foley in as a reporters, and the paper has finally gone digital. I hope the world wide web can handle the happenings in our little corner of the world.
During my two-year hiatus, much like Aaron Rogers, I put myself in a quiet place and communed with nature in hopes of finding my next path in life. From places like Death Valley, Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon, I saw God’s greatest creations up close and personal.
While hiking the Narrows was my favorite adventure, I learned, we North Carolinians don’t have to travel out west for adventure. North Carolina is home to over 41 national or state parks.
Most of these parks are less than a day’s drive and offer sights and adventures I thought were only available at theme parks.
If you are a thrill seeker, let me recommend a trip to Grandfather Mountain. The hike up the mountain is steep and if you fear heights, you better not look off the edge. The ascent is on the face of the mountain, and falling off the path would not be good for your overall health.
After just a short distance, I began to think out loud, “I am amazed there were no fitness requirements or waivers to be signed before proceeding.” Much like the signs saying, “you must be this tall,” at the entrance to the Loch Ness Monster roller coaster.
Then I discovered, there are ladders and ropes you must conquer to keep moving toward the peak. Let me not forget the rock scrambling, which became my favorite obstacle. While not rock climbing, scrambling forces you to prevail over angled rock surfaces by scooting or crawling on all fours.
Speaking of peaks, Mount Mitchell State Park is home to the highest point east of the Mississippi River. The climb is not nearly as dangerous and there is not as much rock scrambling, but the trail is six miles to the peak with some great views and the occasional bear. There is also a road leading to the peak for those not seeking an extreme workout or who just have time for a quick visit. Once at the peak, you will experience 360 degrees of unbelievable views as far as the eye can see.
A little side note, the first time I was asked to go hiking, I said “sure.” I thought the day would consist of a stroll up a nice path and a picnic with Yogi and Boo Boo at the top. I could not have been more wrong. Hiking is a complete body workout.
While Yogi was nowhere to be found, I will tell you what I did discover. Thousands of people from all walks of life and every counter of the globe, taking in what I took for granted for most of my life.
We live in a great country, sometimes we just need to go off the grid to remind ourselves of its grandeur.
Todd Lane is the former First Sergeant for the N.C. State Highway Patrol and former Windsor Police Chief. He resides in Wake County and is an avid hiker and runner. He can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.