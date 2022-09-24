This was a weekend of homecomings — school homecomings and church homecomings.
It is the time of year when people start to gather and remember. Maybe it’s the change in the season that stirs up memories and causes some of us to look back with longing.
Although never too far from our hearts, homecomings bring talk of people we love — gone on before us; and people, who left us behind on their own journeys — who have returned to reminisce.
The crowned homecoming of homecomings, Thanksgiving, is just around the corner. Families will gather up for the annual feast, each one bringing their own fodder to the table over fabulous food.
Milestones are recognized with gaping mouths.
How did they grow so fast? People marvel at how time marches on… even if no one is looking.
We wonder how people grew so old, so feeble, so quickly. How, even the young, have aged more than we could anticipate. Babies are babies no more.
We wonder how those runny-nosed munchkins who used to run through the church in bare feet now have a master’s degree with barefooted ones of their own?
We marvel at how much things have changed, subconsciously thinking we, ourselves, have not.
Homecoming is a time of reflection at days looked at through the forgiving lens of passed time.
The good old times, often, seem much better than they really were.
Rarely do we recognize we are living in tomorrow’s good old times.
I quickly scrolled past a haunting social media post over the weekend. It made me wonder if I had made the most of the “good old days” since my boys are no longer boys. I’m still struggling to recognize them as men.
“You only get 18 summers with your children” was posted as a sweet reminder, but it felt accusing.
Did I make the most of those 18 summers? Will they look back and say they were the good old times? Will they even remember those summers?
Eighteen does not seem like enough now.
Trying to stop time is like grasping at the sand pouring out of the bottom of an hourglass and trying to jam the sand back up into the funnel one grain at a time — defying gravity. Laws of nature won’t be broken.
The gravity of time seems especially evident in homecomings. Everyone is smiling, laughing, marveling, telling stories, stories that get better with each rendition.
But as the casseroles and carrot cakes are packed away, dishes are cleaned, and chairs folded and put away, homegrown visitors pack up their lives and go back to the divergent paths they’ve chosen.
We all wave goodbye with happy faces, but inside we already feel the emptiness of the hole they leave, growing. Homecomings can make us long for the past.
We can’t go back.
But in looking back, we can be inspired to make the most of the present, so we can say with confidence, as Carly Simon sang in “Anticipation,” “these are the good old days.”