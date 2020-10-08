Last Thursday night (or very early Friday morning), something told me to get up at 2 a.m. and check the news.
There it was. A 12:56 a.m. tweet from the President himself. He and his wife were infected with the coronavirus.
This was shocking. I, for one, never thought this would happen to him. I had presumed that with his constant physical and verbal energy, he’d be impervious to the virus.
Of course, I had no rational reason for this presumption. It goes to show that this pandemic is not only nonpartisan, but it proceeds along its deadly course with no respect for my assumptions or anyone else’s.
Everyone should unify in prayer (or at least good wishes) for President Trump and his wife Melania, and all those in the Administration who are or who might be infected with the coronavirus.
It should go without saying that it is more than bad taste for anyone politically opposed to the President to rejoice in this news. There is a German word tailor-made just for this sort of vulgar boorishness: schadenfreude — the malicious enjoyment derived from observing someone else’s misfortune. This sort of behavior is beneath anyone’s dignity.
And it should also go without saying that there’s been something of a sea change. With the President’s hospitalization and radical, emergency treatment, it is plain that calling the pandemic a hoax, or demeaning measures like masking, social distancing, and crowd size control — all such language is out of place. Especially now. It is disrespectful to the President’s condition and to all those suffering this epidemic (as of 10/2, 7.3 million total cases in the US and 34 million worldwide). Worse, rejecting health measures contributes to infection spread.
Minimizing the threat of COVID is inhumane, and makes the pandemic worse.
I hope that the Administration in Washington will be transparent in reporting the spread of the infection throughout the White House and Capitol Hill. As Americans, we have a responsibility to know completely the health and capacity our leaders have in executing their elected tasks.
I hope that political leaders and religious leaders would join in supporting pandemic health measures. These should never have been politicized in the first place. They are neither liberal nor conservative, neither Democrat nor Republican. They are simply necessary recommendations from physicians. Historically, medical authorities have always been relied upon in plague seasons to guide governments and communities.
This is a moment of crisis for the American community. This is a dark moment, like 9/11, or the assassinations of JFK and MLK and RFK, or World Wars I and II. At dark moments, we Americans unify to meet the looming peril, as we’ve done in the past. We cannot afford to devolve into conspiratorial, hyper-partisanized sub-communities. This very thing happened in Russia in WWI, and in Germany in the 1930’s. America is too beautiful to follow downhill.
This is the moment to denounce all violent rhetoric, all violent action. If you’re in a meeting where the speaker engages in angry political speech or promotes conflict and destruction, leave. Leave right then, whether that meeting is political or academic or even religious. Leave. Unfollow. Unfriend. Unsubscribe. Transfer your membership.
If we are Christian (or Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist, or atheistic humanist), we must reject any call to militancy and fanaticism. This goes for calls from either the Right or the Left.
Too many people are sick and dying. The nation itself is too polarized, afflicted with a cancer of outrageous conflict.
We need to come together, and do our best (in calm reason, in social concern) for our fellow man.
As Americans, the fact that our neighbor is a fellow American should outweigh political affiliation. As Christians, the fact that everyone here and around the world bears the image of God trumps all other concerns. If you’re not Christian or not religious at all, you still recognize the human responsibility to love, to care, to respect and dignify, to look for and hope for the best.
We all have the moral duty to recognize the suffering of every coronavirus victim as our own. “No man is an island, Entire of itself,” wrote the poet John Donne, “Every man is a piece of the continent, A part of the main.”
Everybody’s pain belongs to everyone. Everyone is called to heal.
In 1947, the French existentialist writer Albert Camus published his novel The Plague. It chronicled a semi-fictional pandemic in the French Algerian city of Oran. The novel is remarkable in its intimate, realistic portrayal of all plagues — the Black Death, the cholera epidemic in mid-19th century Oran (upon which the novel was based), and yes, even our own coronavirus pandemic.
Toward the end of the book, when the plague is finally receding, the hero Dr Bernard Rieux reflected upon what he had learned. Camus writes:
“Nonetheless, he knew that the tale he had to tell could not be one of a final victory. It could be only the record of what had had to be done, and what assuredly would have to be done again in the never ending fight against terror and its relentless onslaughts, despite their personal afflictions, by all who, while unable to be saints but refusing to bow down to pestilences, strive their utmost to be healers.”
We cannot bow down to any pestilence, whether that pestilence is a virus like COVID-19 or a spiritual cancer like hatred.
And for me and my house, we will pray, we will believe, and we will love.