...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
It may come as no surprise to folks to learn that North Carolina schools are some of the most poorly funded in America.
The Education Law Center recently released their “Making the Grade” report, which breaks down annual funding state by state and compares it to past years, as well as other states in the union. This year, North Carolina ranked near the bottom of the barrel, again.
Our state scored an “F” rating (on an A-F grading scale) for both the level of funding and the funding effort. Funding effort, in a nutshell, is measured as total state and local revenue divided by the state’s gross domestic product (GDP). It basically calculates the state’s economic capacity to raise funds for schools.
North Carolina ranks last in the country in this funding effort metric, below even the abysmally funded Arizona, when you measure PK-12 education revenue as a percentage of state GDP.
Since 2008, North Carolina is one of the few states to have gained GDP while subsequently slashing education funding (by 11 percent) and dropping in rank: An embarrassing achievement.
The Tar Heel State was lucky enough to grab a “C” in funding distribution, as it gives roughly the same funding to low-poverty districts as it does to high-poverty districts, according to the report.
Don’t fret however, as we are not alone. Other states nabbed “F” scores too, including some of the wealthier states along the west coast and northeast.
The best performers overall? New York and Wyoming, two very different states that sit across a wide cultural gulf as well as a huge population gap – Wyoming is the least populated state in the country.
Here at home, funding per pupil in North Carolina is $4,655 less than the national average, placing us at rank 48. Only Idaho, Utah and Arizona were lower.
I hear so many complaints these days about what should or shouldn’t be taught, rather than how much we fund our children’s education. Those very students are the future generations and the ones who will inherit our messes when we are gone. Shouldn’t we want them bestowed with the best possible educational tools available?
Students across the globe from Luxembourg to Singapore outrank U.S. students in basic educational metrics and many are several years ahead of their American counterparts in math and science. Yet those countries spend less than we do on average. So what are we doing wrong?
Meanwhile, the Leandro court case, also known as Hoke County Board of Education, et al. vs. State of North Carolina, et al. has been something to watch in regards to educational funding, as the case has raged for over 25 years.
Essentially, five poverty-stricken counties (Hoke, Halifax, Robeson, Vance and Cumberland) sued the state in 1994, alleging that children were not receiving an adequate public school education, which is mandated by the state constitution.
In 2018, a comprehensive remedial plan (the “Leandro Plan”) was put together by parties in the case, a guideline on better state funding.
By 2021, it was court-mandated that the state follow the plan. However, it was later discovered that the General Assembly underfunded the remedial plan by about $785 million in the 2021-2022 budget.
In November, the N.C. Supreme Court issued a ruling that vows to “guard and maintain” the rights of our schoolchildren. North Carolina lawmakers must now continuously appropriate adequate funding to schools in line with the “Leandro Plan.”
Locally, praise is to be given.
I grew up in Perquimans schools. I now report in Chowan. We have so many incredible teachers in this area who not just shaped my life but are shaping our kids now.
Let’s pay them what they deserve and better fund our students’ experiences. For them, for our kids and for our future.