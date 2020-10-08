As many of us are suffering through one humiliation after another right here in Chowan County, please know that many of us are also doing the best we can, with our God given talents, to uphold and maintain a high standard of living in our chosen hometown. The old adage, “Into each life some rain must fall,” is grossly insufficient to adequately represent our sadness, despair, and embarrassment due to the holocaustic atmosphere within which our friends and families are living from day to day.
Too many of us are allowing ourselves to be deceived by “others” who selectively present issues through slanted media based upon half truths, inaccuracies, and just plainly propagandist tripe.
Factually accurate national accounts have neither been aggressively sought nor adequately presented for consideration by the public, through no fault of local media or “powers that be.” Upon competent application of basic investigatory skills, nearly every answer or explanation sought can become transparently reported. Unfortunately, that is neither the motivation nor the goal of many of our politicians or biased media outlets. These entities strive to sensationalize, desensitize, condemn, and self-serve through deplorable demagoguery.
Though many of us WILL NOT, some of us MUST stand in the face of adversity, take our part of the blame (if you will), and full credit (if you can). It will take many of us to steer our community’s course back toward the basic Boy Scout doctrine of, “. . . mentally awake, and morally straight.” The pendulum has NOT swung too far as to prevent recovery!
Who among us can stand alone as an island unto themselves? Who among us is so financially secure, so unquestionably upright, or so nobly brave that he or she can single handedly identify, define, solve, and reconcile the myriad of maladies that those smarter than we, feverishly force to the forefront of our existence: in our churches, in our governments, in our courts, in our work places, in our homes, and during our leisure activities. Think antifa. Think Super Bowl halftime debauchery.
There is talk of a citizen stoked “oversight committee.” Where is it? There is talk that, “Something has to be done!” How soon can we start? There is talk that, “ ‘Others’ are ruining our way of life!” Are we not all in this together? There is talk that, “The upcoming election will straighten this mess out.” Can we wait however long for action to commence?
Hate mongers have “had their way” with many of us. The good, decent, hard working and humbled citizens of Chowan County must rise from our complacency and the ashes of our crash, begin rebuilding our great heritage, and restore our community’s image and pride to the level it once enjoyed, and currently must strive to deserve.
The rectification of this quagmire will happen neither easily nor quickly. It will not happen with a few of us putting our hearts and souls into it. But it can, and it will happen with many of us working together to adhere to the Ruritan National Slogan of, “Making our community a better place in which to live.”
Many of us are prepared to begin the recovery/rebuilding process. Let’s get started toward the conversion from belittling to complimenting, and from criticizing to encouraging. Many of us are ready, but it will take a grass-roots groundswell to overcome the damage being inflicted upon us daily by some of our blogging friends and neighbors! How many of us will it take? When will we start? Is now too soon?