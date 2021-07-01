I’ve had it up to here with politicians throwing around historic terms with abandon, and with a complete abandonment of history and truth. Terms have been turned into Molotov cocktails and thrown into the crowd, whipping them up into a frenzy … like the villagers in “Young Frankenstein,” when Inspector Kemp shouts “A riot is an ugly thing — it’s about time we had one!”
Here is a rogues’ gallery of terms. Not that the terms themselves are roguish, but the speakers who are misstating them definitely are:
“Socialism” is almost never used accurately.
“Marxism” is deployed way too liberally, especially in its kooky mutation as “cultural Marxism.”
“Liberal” and “conservative” have been abused so much that I feel sorry for these two words.
“Communism,” one might be amazed to learn, is not the same as “liberalism” — it, too, is over-applied.
And — though it grieves me to have to say this — “democracy” and “theocracy” cannot exist in the same government.
The great American historian Jacques Barzun, writing in Columbia magazine in 1989, wrote this helpful list of the surprising origins of what most people would consider American standards:
“Free enterprise, free trade, freedom to vote and run for office, free speech and religion are Liberal achievements …
“Tariffs, the income tax, the S.E.C., zoning and generally the regulation of social, economic, and even moral behavior rest on Conservative ideas;
“The post office, the police and fire departments, public schools, city buses, and national parks are socialist institutions.” (Jacques Barzun, “The Great Switch”)
I believe that if you’re a politician, a leader, a preacher, or a critic, then you are morally responsible for using historic labels in their correct historic sense.
It is simply no good going around calling everything one dislikes or disagrees with “liberal socialist,” or worse, “Marxist.” Whenever I hear the term “cultural Marxism” or “critical race theory,” I have to assume, from painful experience, that at best a straw man is being pieced together, like Dr. Frankenstein’s ghoulish assembly. In most loud speeches and seething editorials, these terms are deployed not for debate and understanding, but for insinuation and expectoration.
Real history doesn’t cooperate with sound bytes and arena rhetoric. It is a complicated tale, filled with twists and turns that more often than not shows up adversaries as fellow travelers (or fellow entertainers).
The history of liberalism is a case in point. It is from the liberal tradition of John Locke and Jacques Rousseau that we get the Declaration of Independence and the whole illustrious American history of individual rights.
It is a curious fact that two very modern movements — reproductive rights and gun rights — are equally rooted in the historic liberal tradition. An odd couple of fellow travelers indeed, if not strange bedfellows.
Of course, the most egregious of misspoken terms are the labels politicians pin to their own lapels.
You’d be hard-pressed to find a boisterous “conservative” nowadays who actually speaks conservatively. I’d think that any conservative worth his salt would have recently brushed up on Russell Kirk, Richard Weaver, Edmund Burke and Samuel Taylor Coleridge. But if you expect this you’ll be sorely disappointed. These days, you’re more likely to hear echoes of Hayek, von Mises, Ayn Rand and Ron Paul (and his son Randy) — these are actually “libertarian” echoes, and just because of that, not conservative.
On the other hand, many pols and pundits who proudly wear the “liberal” pin would be distressed to hear that liberalism, despite its many flaws, is deeply rooted in the personalism of early Christianity. That clarion call of the liberal tradition — “All men are created equal” — couldn’t have been uttered at all were it not for the New Testament Church. They’d also get peeved if they heard me telling you that equality falls apart when you take the Creator out of the “all men are created equal” phrase.
True, liberalism made many departures from its Christian roots: I don’t blame John Locke for these departures as much as I blame his master, Thomas Hobbes. This author of the “Leviathan” should be the focus of criticism from both Christians and true conservatives.
History and philosophy are better schools for politics than are opinion polls, conventions and rallies, cable news and social media. When it comes to words, politicians and pundits should go back to hitting the books instead of using words to hit back at the other side.
Modern politics is a peevish business. Rallies and conventions and hysterical talk shows have become the place to go for getting peeved, not for getting informed ... a place for lighting torches and waving pitchforks and getting riled up enough to march off against just the next Frankenstein, because that is indeed what empty names have made out your neighbor to be.
Jonathan Tobias is an Edenton resident.