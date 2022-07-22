My side of the family is scattered from Southern Colorado to Florida, including a few states in between.
We struggle to stay connected. My parents, my sister and brother, along with their kids do our best.
Growing up it never occurred to us there might come a time where our lives would not be intertwined.
Demands consume us. Days, sometimes weeks, pass without so much as a text or a phone call.
Months go by before we see each other.
During COVID, two long years slogged on before we were able to reach out and touch in-person.
Recently, my brother introduced us to a clever way of keeping in touch that has transformed our relationships and our ability to keep abreast of daily happenings.
It is not original, and it might be something that has trended on Twitter and Instagram for months.
But this was the first time I’d heard of TBPOMD. The acronym stands for “The Best Part Of My Day.”
The premise is we share a quick best part of each day in a personal group chat.
I was skeptical. It seemed like an alternative to Facebook, where sometimes people paint a rosy picture of the perfect life, and the competition of perfection leaves us feeling inadequate. It also seemed a bit “me”-centric.
What easily could have become a one-upmanship show, has surprisingly become a way for us to deeply connect.
We share moments of each other’s lives we would’ve probably never known.
On the flip side, it forces me to consider the good things that happen daily and not focus so much on the negative.
We share our moments of minutia, which to anyone else might seem ridiculous. But it is in our minutia we find meaning and connection.
Because we span three time zones, throughout the day, my phone lights up with flurries of texts, each one a glimpse inside the lives of ones I love.
Only a few days have I struggled to find my TBPOMD. This exercise has taught me to be mindful of all I have, and to appreciate even the smallest of blessings.
As the world grows more chaotic and negativity explodes around us, I focus on tiny moments of joy to share.
Our texts can be deeply personal, sometimes they are hilarious. Other times poignant. But always, they are flashes in real-time of events worthy to be shared.
With each entry, we are, for a few minutes, (almost) connected by a shared experience.
Throughout this experience, finding the miraculous in the mundane becomes easier.
Our group is linked by our DNA and our shared distance. Now a simple text thread binds us even tighter.
This might be something we do the rest of our lives, or it could end as abruptly as it began. One thing I know: TBPOMD is reading all the others’ TBPOMD.
The miles have, at times, made us strangers. But TBPOMD has reacquainted us with snatches of joy, weaving us back together again.
