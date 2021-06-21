Milot’s Musings: Biden Must Choose

Non-Catholics may not grasp how big this is for Catholics. And for President Biden.
A report from Catholic News Agency, hotly denied by a Vatican spokesman, says that Biden’s entourage had asked for a meeting with Pope Francis on June 15th, one day before his summit with Vladimir Putin. The report intimates that Biden wanted to attend the daily mass celebrated by the pope so that he could receive the Eucharist, also known as Holy Communion, from the pope himself.
CNA further speculates that the Vatican refused Biden’s request for fear of antagonizing American bishops who were about to vote on whether or not to deny Communion to the president because of his support of abortion. If true, this would be a major embarrassment for Biden, a practicing Catholic.
Whether or not this report is accurate in every respect, its implications are a very big deal for American Catholics, because abortion is the most divisive issue facing them as Catholics.
By and large, American Catholic bishops have been reluctant to take a firm position on whether public figures like Biden who advocate policies contrary to the teachings of the Church should be denied Communion. Pastors have been just as reluctant to press the issue from the pulpit, leaving many parishioners unclear about these teachings, especially since Francis has proven to be more liberal on sexual politics.
Everything changed last Friday when the bishops voted 168 to 55 to create guidelines on the meaning of Communion, a move that is an early indication that they are leaning toward denying the Eucharist to President Biden and other Catholic politicians (Nancy Pelosi et al.) who support abortion rights.
Joe Biden has brought this down upon his head. Recall that in his vice-presidential debate with Paul Ryan in 2012 Biden was unequivocal: “I accept my church’s position on abortion. Life begins at conception. That’s the church’s judgment. I accept it in my personal life.” Biden now supports the Democrat Party’s position favoring legalized abortion on demand.
Biden has also shifted his long-held support of the Hyde Amendment which prohibits taxpayer funding of abortions. He couldn’t have been clearer when he said, “Those of us who are opposed to abortion should not be compelled to pay for them.” But in his budget proposal, Biden fails to support the Hyde Amendment, in effect favoring its repeal.
All this hypocrisy is bound to have an effect on the nation’s Catholics. Many who have been inclined to see abortion as a woman’s reproductive right may be forced to reconsider their position if American bishops direct parish priests to provide their flocks with clarity on the Church’s teachings. Pastors may well remind the faithful that John Paul II was unequivocal about the evils of abortion when he wrote, “I declare that …abortion willed as an end or as a means, always constitutes a grave moral disorder, since it is the deliberate killing of an innocent human being.”
These words should be weighed by all Catholics as they approach the Communion table. And the voting booth.
President Biden for his part must decide if adherence to his Party’s dictates on abortion are more important to him than his Church’s teachings on the sanctity of life. The two views are fundamentally incompatible. He can’t have it both ways.