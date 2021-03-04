Milot’s Musings: Dismantling Racism

I didn’t know until recently that mathematics was racist.
Indeed, I learned that asking students to show their work and find the right answer is an inherently racist practice.
That’s straight out of “Dismantling Racism in Mathematics Instruction,” a guide offered by Pathway, a group of education organizations that developed a curriculum for math teachers.
The guide says, “White supremacy culture shows up in math classrooms when…participation…reinforces paternalism and other power structures that identify students as either being good or bad at math.”
I’m not making this up. It must be legit because The Gates Foundation, according to the Washington Free Beacon, has given upward of $140 million to groups behind Pathway.
The Oregon Department of Education is already offering new teacher training of this horse pucky.
At William D. Kelly School in Philadelphia, students were forced recently to participate in a social studies curriculum celebrating Angela Davis, the militant, communist activist and notorious anti-semite.
Ten and eleven-year-olds were forced to simulate a Black Power rally while parading across the school auditorium stage with signs like “Jail Trump” and “Free Angela.”
These may be two extreme examples of the left’s nefarious influence in public education. Fortunately, the left’s effort to dismantle racism in our schools has not reached Perquimans County. Or will it? How far really is Raleigh from Oregon and Philadelphia?
Andrew Dunn of the Carolina Journal reports that “The Democratic-controlled North Carolina State Board of Education has approved a sweeping rewrite of the state’s social studies standards that will now include more thorough exploration of the role of racism and discrimination in American history.
This smells very much like the New York Times’ discredited 1619 Project that dates the founding of this nation on the year slaves arrived on our shores and identifies our Constitution as promoting systemic racism.
Republican members of the Board called the new standards overly negative and divisive and will teach students that America is oppressive and racist. We shouldn’t whitewash history, but it’s important that we teach children to have pride in their country for its achievements and advancement in promoting racial equality.
Although the new standards outline the broad topics and themes that teachers must cover at every grade level, they are not curriculum.
That will come later. But how will our schools respond when the state board starts to dictate what specific events must be studied and what books must be read?
In a meeting with Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner and Chief Academic Officer of Curriculum and Instruction Melissa Fields, I was told that our schools must follow the curriculum dictated by the state board.
Will our school administrators have the courage to resist? Will the Perquimans County Board of Education? Will the parents?