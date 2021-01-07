Pundits are calling 2020 annus horribilis. It certainly was a horrible year, what with the pandemic, the riots, and cries of election fraud dominating every news broadcast. But was it the worst?
When I was thinking about it, I remembered that 1968 had been, until now, getting top billing. So, I looked it up.
Horrible things began on January 23rd with the capture of the USS Pueblo by the North Koreans. One American sailor died in the attack and 82 others were held captive for the next eleven months. The ship has never been released.
On January 30th, the Tet Offensive escalated the Vietnam War. It was the beginning of the end of a war that we would not win.
On April 4th Martin Luther King was assassinated in Memphis. On June 5th Bobby Kennedy met the same fate in Los Angeles.
Race riots and anti-war protests erupted in major cities, and protesters fought with police outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised black-gloved fists at the Olympics to bring racial politics into sports.
The “Hong Kong” flu killed 100,000 Americans.
With so many bad things in 1968 foreshadowing our 2020 annus horribilis, was there any hope for the future? Well, 1969 told a different tale.
The highlight of 1969 had to be our landing the first man on the moon. Other firsts included Denton Cooley’s first transplant of an artificial heart and the debut of the supersonic Concorde and the Boeing 747.
In the world of arts and entertainment, 1969 saw the Beatles produce Abbey Road, their final album; Mario Puzo’s The Godfather hit the bookstores; and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid premiered in our theaters.
The cost of living wasn’t so bad that year either, what with gas at 35 cents a gallon and a new car costing an average of $3,270.
And people with a little money could have invested in the stock market, with the Dow Jones average at 800. Unless my calculator is lying, $1000 invested in 1969 would be worth $37,500 today. But who had that kind of spare change after 1968?
An optimist would have to look at 11968 and 1969 and think that 2021 has a chance to be so much better than 2020.
My hope for this year is to see President Trump stop the whining about being cheated out of re-election and exit the Oval Office with class. I also hope that he will ride off into the sunset and, for the sake of the Republican Party, forego any thoughts of coming back in 2024.
I also hope that President Biden will recognize China is not our friend but our most dangerous enemy, that he will support our military, that he will reject the most radical ideas of the left, and that he will honor the long-held traditions of a nine-member Supreme Court, the Senate filibuster, and the electoral college.
Of course, I hope that every vulnerable person will get vaccinated so that children can go back to school, businesses can reopen, restaurants can start serving customers again, and we can go to a ballgame without fearing the guy sitting next to us.
And my wife and I hope we can get back in the car and drive to Florida so we can hug our great-grandkids again.