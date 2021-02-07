Democrats want only one thing: power. They will do anything to get it and anything to keep it. And they have almost achieved their objective.
Democrats won the White House in November by producing enough mail-in ballots to defeat an incumbent who got 20 million more votes than the first time around. That’s not a proof of fraud but it does raise questions about election integrity. Then they won the two Georgia Senate seats, giving them control of Congress.
To maintain control of the successful voting process, they will push hard to pass H.R.1, Nancy Pelosi’s Frankenstein bill whose most nefarious provision is the reform of the election process.
Specifically, it would shift control of the process from the states, where it has always been, to Congress. If it passes, look forward to Democrats making mail-in ballots, same-day registration, and ballot harvesting the standard.
In other words, what worked for the Democrats in the last general election and in Georgia will become standard operating procedure for the entire nation. It will all but guarantee that Democrats will remain in power.
H.R.1 has passed the House, but it needs to pass the Senate before sending to the president for his signature. The Senate defeated the bill when it first came up last year. But Republicans are no longer in the Senate majority.
Now, if the Democrats in the Senate remain united, they can pass anything they want with Vice-President Harris’s tie-breaking vote.
There’s one little hitch: the Senate filibuster, which is a de-facto legislative threshold requiring 60 votes for passage. Not a problem. Get rid of the legislative filibuster, just as Harry Reid got rid of the filibuster for judicial nominees. With Democrat control of the Senate, a simple rule change should be easy. Except for a hero in the wings.
When it came time to eliminate the Senate filibuster, two Democrats broke ranks: Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
I don’t know if Sinema’s declaration is a sign of character or of temporary insanity, but Manchin has always been firm in his opposition to eliminating the filibuster. That makes him a hero in my book.
Of course, Joe Manchin could become an even greater hero if he crossed the aisle and became a Republican. After all, the state of West Virginia is about as red as they come, with 69% voting for Trump in the last election.
If Joe Manchin is going to serve the voters of West Virginia, shouldn’t he promote their views in the Senate?
Either way, this is big. If Senate Republicans, with Joe Manchin’s help, can use the filibuster to block passage of legislation they oppose, then Democrats will not be able to achieve their most cherished goals.
No packing of the Supreme Court, no elimination of the Electoral College, and no statehood for Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.
Well, it looked like Manchin’s first test would be on the Democrats’ use of the budget reconciliation process to pass the $1.9 trillion COVID spending package in the Senate.
Manchin had indicated he would only support a bi-partisan bill. But at 5:35 a.m. on Friday morning the bill passed after Kamala Harris cast her first tie-breaking vote. Not a single Republican voted for it. Joe Manchin did.
So much for bipartisanship. So much for my hopes that a Democrat would keep his word.
So much for heroes.