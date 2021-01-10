Milot’s Musings: Hit the Road, Jack

A year ago, right after President Trump had been impeached, I wrote that the charges against him had been bogus, the result of an unremitting war that had sought to destroy him since the day he was elected.
Now an enraged Pelosi led Democrat calls for his removal from office, to impeach him again, if necessary. Nancy’s hatred for The Donald is like a thirst that cannot be quenched.
I also opined at the time that Trump was ethically, psychologically, and intellectually unfit to be president. But I had voted for him because I thought he was far better than the corrupt liar championed by the left.
I voted for him again in 2020, not because I gave him a better fitness report, but because I thought a Biden-Harris victory would plunge the nation into a socialist chasm from which there might not be a recovery—at least not in my lifetime.
With Georgia sending perhaps the two most unqualified candidates in memory to the Senate, the rout is complete. Schumer and his acolytes now have, in his words, “the power to change America.”
It didn’t have to be this way. President Trump was completing a term that produced, among other successes, a booming economy and a greater respect for America on the world stage, in spite of unified opposition in the media, academia, Wall Street, and Big Tech. Donald Trump should have won re-election in a landslide. What happened?
COVID-19 is what happened, a gift from China that keeps on giving. It gave the Democrats the perfect excuse to change election rules to permit the massive mail-in balloting that elected Joe Biden. Trump cried foul. There was much evidence of voting irregularities, but insufficient proof to convince any judge to alter the results.
Still, Trump claimed right to the end that the election had been stolen from him. His followers agreed, and when Trump called for them to march to the Capitol to protest, they came by the thousands. And they rioted. The images are unforgettable.
Let’s be fair. I don’t think the president ever intended to instigate a riot. But his words had the same effect. And he made the situation worse.
Instead of speaking out forcefully to condemn the riot, he went after Vice-President Pence for being disloyal to him by refusing to act unconstitutionally to reject the final election results.
That did it. Cabinet members, former chiefs of staff, and stalwart supporters like Lindsey Graham said “Enough.” Faced with massive defections, Trump conceded that there would be a peaceful transition to the presidency.
That was not enough contrition for Schumer, Pelosi, and the haters who had sought Trump’s ouster the past four years. They cried for his immediate removal. They would move for impeachment, if necessary.
Sedition, they said, called for nothing less. Even if it failed to convict, as it surely would, a second impeachment would tarnish President Trump’s legacy forever.
The Democrats didn’t just want Trump gone, they wanted to disgrace him, to humiliate him, to rub his face in it.
Would President Trump heed calls to resign? Not a chance. His monstrous ego would never permit it. Instead, he vows to fight on, to return in 2024. No doubt he would retain a solid bloc of followers. But that would split the Republican party and ensure continued Democrat dominance.
For conservatives like me who voted for him and applauded his many accomplishments, in spite of the personal faults, there is only one way for Trump to go.
It’s in the first line of that familiar song, “Hit the road, Jack, and don’t you come back no more, no more….”
Claude Milot, a resident of Perquimans County, can be reached at cmilot@embarqmail.com