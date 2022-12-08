Has the left gone completely off its rocker? Three developments this week suggest that this is more than a possibility.

San Francisco, the left’s avatar of insanity, has outdone itself with a pilot program called Guaranteed Income for Transgender People (GIFT). The program would give $1,200 a month to favored individuals such as poor blacks, the homeless, ex-offenders and — you guessed it— illegals.

Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.