Policy murders are killing us,” shared the Rev. William Barber in a National Memorial Service on June 18. This event is part of the work of the “Poor People’s Campaign.”
Dr. Barber, a North Carolinian, and his allies started Moral Mondays, in our state in 2008. His slogan, “moving forward, not one step back,” grew out of that movement.
Their goal, like all of us who value equity, is to address the systemic, cultural and personal barriers to inclusion and prosperity in the US. My question for you as readers today: Without working toward this goal, what does it mean to say we are a democracy?
We have an opportunity to act locally. And it is happening across the state and in Eastern North Carolina. At Juneteenth gatherings recently, I saw the promise of our democracy and was moved to write this article.
As the current hearings regarding how the Jan. 6 violence at the Capital unfolded, it must give us pause. As we come to July 4, please consider, what does the Declaration of Independence mean if we do not hold all citizens accountable?
Is violence ever the answer to our differences in 2022? Having grown up in the Jim Crow era, I know what unconstitutional policy does. The period after the end of reconstruction was a painful part of our nation’s history.
By 1900, U.S. policy again disenfranchised my ancestors and most African Americans and other people of color. I take seriously that our democracy is again at risk and ask you of good will to pay attention.
There is so much evidence that too many of our Congressional leaders are not living up to their duties to enact and support policy that ensures equal rights and access to all of us.
The U.S. cannot go on ignoring our history and minimizing current reality.
Here are three examples noted by Rev. Barber: Do you know that over 140 million people were living in poverty before the COVID 19 pandemic due largely to failed economic and social policies? How do we allow that in the “richest country in the world?”
Over 1 million people have died from COVID 19 since early 2020, many of whom did not have to. This is directly related to the failure of our Congressional (and Executive branch) leadership. Do you think that is acceptable?
Then there is the killing of innocent people, including children, most recently in Buffalo and Uvalde. If assault weapons were banned, these killings would not have happened. The evidence on the decrease in gun violence when the assault weapons ban was in place tell the story. And this is not about taking away guns for sport and personal protection, though this somehow keeps being ignored by those who do not support gun safety legislation in our government.
Locally, we have much work to do if we truly want to be one of the places in North Carolina that tells our whole history. We cannot ignore how economic advantage plays out here in Edenton and Chowan County. We cannot ignore the fact that many of our citizens are under valued and under engaged.
As I talk with people about their thoughts regarding our need to remove the confederate monument, for instance, to demonstrate our commitment to creating equity, I am saddened and frustrated. Yes, the statue is “symbolic racism” these days; yet it carries the story of our national “original sin.”
I challenge each reader to make a commitment to seek to understand what is not working nationally and in our town. I ask you to interrupt the tendency to say, “it’s not my issue,” “it’s just our history” or even worse, “those people are just making trouble.”
Other barriers to understanding the threat to our democracy caused by lack of accurate education on our history result in the sentiment of, “I don’t care about the statue as it’s always been here, and they (town council) are going to do what they want to do.”
How many of you know the true history of the confederate monuments? There is much to know. Some brief facts:
The monument was erected in 1904 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy on Edenton’s courthouse green to commemorate the “lost cause” of the confederacy. This was in response to Reconstruction efforts that were supporting rights for African Americans (and poor whites, to be clear).
Confederate monuments were installed to honor an incomplete and slanted version of history, a history that held that the Civil War was a fight for states’ rights and southern honor rather than for the preservation of an economic system dependent on the enslavement of black folk (we learned to think about how enslaved people served as America’s first “oil.”)
The monument was moved in 1961 to its current location, in the wake of the growing civil rights movement and of efforts to end segregation in Edenton’s schools and businesses. Many believe that it was intended to intimidate black folk as they sought full participation in the social and political life of the community. This is painful history, and we can heal if we continue to bear witness and create a new story.
As I have written previously, Edenton and Chowan County have the opportunity, given all the emerging historical activity (renovations of Hayes Farm, Kadesh Church, the Golden Frinks House), in addition to what we are already sharing (Harriet Jacobs, Josephine Napoleon Leary, Somerset) to be part of the solution to our American dilemma; how do we create freedom and justice for all?
Valerie Batts, Ph.D. is the Founding Director of Visions Inc. and a resident of Edenton.