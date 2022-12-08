As we enter into the Christmas season, thoughts must be directed to the birth of Christ and God’s word. But, is this the case today as the overall demise of Christianity, as many forms of evil and abominations are accepted and supported?

What has gone wrong over these many centuries to bring God’s creation to our current state of turning our backs on Him? But, unfortunately, we readily pass the blame elsewhere.

Keith Throckmorton is retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He’s a resident of Perquimans County.