I am pleased to announce that after years of a difficult, frequently combative, relationship, that my yucca and I have made our peace.
It’s been a long, hard road. We had almost parted over irreconcilable differences. Whether I’d be mowing or trimming, pruning or raking mulch in the Spring or leaves in the Fall, I was always on edge when I got nearby.
Always argumentative and defensive, always willing to take offense, that yucca wouldn’t miss any opportunity to make its point.
Our relationship reached its nadir last January. I was innocently taking a stroll to the mailbox. Not paying attention to my peril, a sharp hot sting suddenly burned through my left side.
I turned around to the culprit. Sure enough, it was that square needle that we always fear at the doctor’s office.
The yucca had taken its jab at me. Maybe for the last time.
I’m nothing more than a gardening dilletante, something of a Philistine with flowers and veg. But presently, I’ve got three great and helpful authorities. For local flora, you can’t beat Katy Shook and the great folks at NC State Extension (along with its network of Master Gardeners).
And for hands on tutorial and guidance, I can’t get by without my friends at the Cupola House Weeders on Wednesday mornings. After about three years, I’m still pretty much on probationary status, still requiring patient direction. Last Wednesday, I was looking for a troublesome briar that had eluded my gaze: “It’s right there, like right by your hand,” my eagle eyed coach coaxed.
So I pulled, and quickly discovered the hard truth and the motto of the Weeders: “You can tell the difference between a wanted plant and a weed. One is easy to pull up, the other will hang on to the end of the world.” You can guess which is which.
I’ve been thinking a lot about weeds and invasive plants. They make for much of the struggle in my gardening avocation.
And what happens so often in times of struggle, I began to classify my rapier-pointed yucca as just that: a weed. I had thrown this member of my garden into an adversarial category. I made it my enemy.
I started to mutter dark prophecies about that yucca’s impending demise.
But, as better gardening minds are wont to say, gardening is a vocation of hope, even second chances. Another common gardening motto is that “a weed is just a plant in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
Maybe, with regard to my misadventures with that prickly -- and rather large -- flora, the one who was in the wrong place and time was me.
My third gardening authority is the avuncular Monty Don in BBC’s “Gardeners’ World.” He has returned gardening to simple, hard, and organic work. At the same time, his narration of his Edenic Longmeadow Garden is at once mystical and sensual. Only he is able to make you want, right then, to jump outside and get your straight edge spade and set to moving plants hither and thither.
That close hand work and intimate touch with the garden is exactly what “de-categorizes” things and returns them back to their original state as a creature. It becomes, in your humane gaze, just what the poet John Keats said in the first lines of “Endymion”:
“A thing of beauty is a joy for ever: Its loveliness increases; it will never Pass into nothingness …”
So I did some research. I consulted my handy “North Carolina Extension Gardener Handbook.” I opened my brand new “The Complete Gardener” by Monty Don. I even turned on the Google machine.
And I found that my adversary had a name. It is a Yucca filamentosa. It’s also known as an “Adam’s Needle,” “Bear Grass,” even “Spanish Bayonet” (which sounds romantic). Google tells me that parts of the yucca are edible, especially the pre-flowering stalk, which can be thought of as something like a rather large asparagus.
Google also reports that our Cherokee forebears used the leaves to stun fish. That comes as no surprise to me.
But the culinary potential of my yucca pales in importance. Last week, that needle-tipped cluster of peril, source of many wounds, and object of my harbored grudge, became “a thing of beauty.”
The central spindle, for the first time since we’ve moved in, burst into radiant, opulescent bloom. The flowers now reach to six and a half feet into the air.
Beauty, or rather my willingness to perceive it, transferred that yucca from category to creature. I came to value difference, even difficult difference.
I gave that yucca freedom to be and to become. And it gave beauty -- and a lesson -- back to me.
In an earlier book (“Down to Earth”), Monty writes this about gardens and the things that you can learn there:
“Gardens heal. When you are sad, a garden comforts. When you are humiliated or defeated, a garden consoles. When you are lonely, it offers companionship that is true and lasting. When you are weary, your garden will soothe and refresh you.”
Indeed.