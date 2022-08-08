In the effort to spice up my column with some variety, I’d like to veer off the four-lane highway (“wide is the gate, and broad is the way that leadeth” to you know where) of politics and religion. I’ve been advised by wiser people to avoid these topics in polite dinner conversation.
I’ve never been too good at the prandial “feast of reason and flow of soul.” But I keep trying.
Besides, there’s so much low-hanging fruit on the weedy Chinese Privet (Lugustrum lucidum) tree of politics, that it’s not fun anymore. It’s too easy to write plaintive essays about my favorite bogeymen and bogeywomen.
Or maybe it’s better metaphorized as the dreaded “Tree of Heaven” (Ailanthus altissima) – probably the worst-named plant in time and space.
If you’ve ever tried to evict this invasive import, you can feel my pain. Gas masks are needed. Long gloves. The constitution of Superman. The nihilistic persistence of Sisyphus.
So today, I’d like to share with you some theatrical recommendations. Actually, it’s television, mostly streaming on your smart TV, or if you’re like me, your iMac screen.
It’s been so hot that you’d probably rather stay in for the evening. Weeding is best done in the early, early morning. Like at six. Watering is best done under cover of the night.
For comedy, I can recommend no better than the hilarious and inimitable “Jeeves and Wooster” series from over three decades ago in 1990. Staged from the eponymous series of books by the brilliant comic dramatist P.G. Wodehouse, Jeeves is the Spinoza-quoting and amoral butler and valet played by the wry Stephen Fry.
Bertram Wooster is the slapstick dimwit (but very rich) aristocratic fop who is always getting himself engaged to women who are deadset on “improving him for the betterment of humanity.”
The great Hugh Laurie is cast as the daffy Bertie. I like him better in comedy than the testy House diagnostic what-done-it drama.
I love Bertie. He’s the only aristocrat I like. You know the kind. He desperately means to be nice. Always gets into trouble through his hare-brained machinations, but somehow gets saved in the end by his “large-brained gentleman’s gentleman,” Jeeves.
Bertie opines that Jeeves gets his smarts from all the fish that he eats. I’ve tried this. It hasn’t worked yet.
But my favorite hot August weather viewing is a different genre entirely: British mystery. Not police procedurals or crime dramas (like the inestimable “Prime Suspect”). Rather, I’m recommending good ol’ whodunits in the tradition of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.
The acme of the TV category is, of course, the “Inspector Morse” series. Followed by the sequel “Inspector Lewis.” Which in turn was followed, anachronistically, by the excelsior prequel “Endeavour.”
After you’ve gotten your fill of these elegant plots and deeply melancholy tonalities (although with lush cinematography and peerless acting), you could move on to a more tea-and-cozy affair with the unending, interminably longlived series, “The Midsomer Mysteries.” The show is populated with more accessible characters than the Morse series. It is not so melancholy.
But what is disturbing about Midsomer is that in this single fictional county, hundreds and hundreds of murders have been executed (pardon the pun) since 1997 when the show began. Would you want to live in such a neighborhood? Probably not.
Although, if you escape being shuffled off this mortal coil in the story, you can readily obtain, in this murderous though Shire-like county, afternoon tea and crumpets and a pint of bitters at any of the myriad and friendly taverns.
I’d be criminally remiss (and calumniated by my mystery-loving daughters) if I did not mention the oeuvre of Agatha Christie: David Suchet’s masterful “Poirot,” the divine Geraldine McEwan as “Miss Marple.” Speaking of Agatha Christie, did you catch this year’s miniseries adaptation of her “Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?” Simply not to be missed.
Something should be said about “Murder on the Orient Express.” There are at least three movie versions. I have a love-hate-love-hate-hate relationship with the Kenneth Branagh version. That Chewbacca crawling on his upper lip of his Poirot is deeply disturbing and I cannot bring myself to see this gruesome hirsuteness again.
Need I mention the foundational BBC Sherlock Holmes series, set in canonical stone by Jeremy Brett?
If you’ve a taste for the macabre and somewhat creepy and explicitly Freudian, then you can do no better than tune in to “Vienna Blood.” Set in that fin de siècle cosmopolitan milieu, a psychoanalytical Sherlock teams up with an Austrian, hardbitten detective (with a tragic backstory, of course), and they set about to diagnose and establish some order in the chaos of gruesome evil.
Moving from such lugubrious drama, take a look at the romantic and much lighter of heart “Murder in Provence.” No, it’s not French. It’s a British production with British actors (Father Brown’s Nancy Carroll and Endeavour’s Roger Allam) who are supposed to be very French but we know better.
Oh yes, “Father Brown.” Not hide-bound by the formulaic constraints of author G.K. Chesterton original short stories, this series is delightful.
I’ve failed to mention too many: I’m sure I’ll be reproved for forgetting the unforgettable.
But I cannot fail to mention this: England seems to have been bequeathed from on high a special knack for smithing mysteries. I’m guessing that “This blessed plot, this earth, this realm, this England” (King Richard II, Act 2) harbors in her genetic makeup a conviction that order can be reestablished after disorder, that chaos – no matter how grievous or seemingly insurmountable – need not remain or obtain.
You see this theme maximized in a program that has no detective or crime at all, but full of mystery indeed: the BBC’s “Gardeners’ World,” which has run for 54 years. Since 2011, it’s been hosted by the calm, therapeutic greenest-of-thumbs himself, the Maestro of Gardiners everywhere, Monty Don. Beauty is nurtured and grown. A higher, romantic order from what we humans were meant to be and to do.
American dramatic mystery, as well-crafted as it might be, seems to have a penchant for ironic tragedy that verges on the nihilistic.
But British mystery has an abiding faith that a good detective (or gardener) can – if she or he persists and holds to the truth – find goodness again in the end.