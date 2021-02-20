According to Timbermill’s Economic Report electricity production in North Carolina, or the overall NC energy market is 90% unmet by in-state suppliers.
What is clear looking at the Report is North Carolina should invest in more reliable energy than wind.
Wind energy must be backed up with coal or gas facilities to offset wind energy’s unreliable operating parameters. To supply NC’s 90% need for energy these other states have already made their commitments, making, NC energy investments no longer as viable; (likely topographically considerations and the ROI from NC’s rural populations are factors). Wind energy won’t “get ‘er done”.
Electricity generation as a Chowan investment plan is not very relevant, as the county’s electric service already involves three energy companies: Duke Power, Dominion Energy and Albemarle EMC. The competition is too great. Also, wind energy’s carbon footprint is greater than its environmental benefits. TImbermill’s tourism reduction because of the disharmony of numerous turbines across the horizon will cost the county an estimated $500,000 - $600,000 per year, without considering environmental or wildlife impacts.
Local Economic Profile/Total Construction Employment is not relevant when 220,000 NC citizens will gain dramatic rate increases if Timbermill is constructed. $5.5M in labor income does not offset $$1.42 billion in billing over 30 years.
The benefit of 155 jobs paying $268 weekly for three years doesn’t touch 30 years of increased utility bills for hundreds of thousands more people than Timbermill could ever employ. This $1.42 billion of Utility Facility/Developer income is Virginia money that will have minimal NC impact.
Wind industry analysis predicts a $255.36M to $384M investment will be necessary to build Timbermill. Using Report figures this leaves $255.36M - $246M = $9.36M up to $384M - $246M = $138M as discrepancies. (Unaccounted monies are likely tax credit offsets, developer overhead/development costs, political lobbying and/or Lease Payments). Unlikely that any of the $9.36 to $138M overhead will be spent in Chowan County. All unaccounted for money in the Report is suspect.
A $246 million cost has $218 million in Personal Property and $28 million in Real Property, a ratio of 12.8% to 87.2%. Projecting this ratio on the revised numbers here ($255.36 million X 87.2%) to ($384 million X 87.2%) and ($255.36 million X 12.8%) to ($384 million X 12.8%) means $222.67 million to $334.848 million in Personal Property value and $32.69 million to $49.152 million in Real Property value. Minimum property values become ($222.67 million + $32.69 million = $255.36 million), upwards of ($334.848 million + $49.152 million = $384 million). These numbers calculate the property taxes Apex should pay if Timbermill is constructed, not $218 million + $28 million = $246 million.
Without an itemized budget for reference construction costs don’t have any real context, and are likely low-balled to avoid higher property values. Actual turbine construction costs were never presented to commissioners during the Timbermill CUP hearing either.
As a result, data to analyze an annual $1.5 million in Maintenance, Lease Payments, etc. isn’t available.