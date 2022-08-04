...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, eastern and southeast
Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
During a 24-hour period last week, a torrent of news flooded my neural receptors to the point where I couldn’t select a topic for this column. So, I decided to comment on several of them.
First, I read that a group of prominent Democrats and Republicans, led by Andrew Yang and Christine Todd Whitman, have become so disgusted with our two-party system, they decided to form their own. The new third party will be called FORWARD — as opposed to the backwards policies of the current occupants of the Capitol and White House. Good luck!
Have they forgotten the failures of Ross Perot, Ralph Nader and the repeated resuscitations of whack-a-mole parties like the Libertarians and Socialists? Democrats must be delighted: Whatever support FORWARD can glean from the middle will most likely cost the Republicans control of the next Congress.
The big financial numbers came in as anticipated. The Fed raised interest rates by three-quarters of a point, and the economy shrank by 0.9 percent to meet the classic definition of a recession, i.e., negative growth for two consecutive quarters.
Administration flunkies had already anticipated the bad news and offered a new definition, which no one took seriously. These are the same guys who had Joe Biden deny responsibility for the country’s raging inflation, but later take credit for the declining gasoline prices.
Randi Weingarten was re-elected to another term as leader of the American Federation of Teachers, with her half-million-dollar salary ten times the average remuneration of her union’s members.
The reappointment confirmed the intention of the AFT to advance a far-left agenda featuring financial contributions exclusively to the Democrat Party, teaching CRT and gender dysphoria to third graders, stigmatizing parents attending school board meetings as terrorists, and having no contrition whatsoever for forcing schools to close during the pandemic and insisting on children wearing masks when they returned. Forgive me if I find the self-congratulatory image of Randi Weingarten repulsive.
On the positive side, I cheered the news coming out of Chicago. It seems that the Chicago Bears NFL football team has decided to leave the crime-ridden city for the more peaceful climes of Arlington Heights 30 miles to the north.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot offered to spend $2.2 billion to renovate Soldier Field to keep the team in Chicago, but the team’s owners were not persuaded. Why not spend the money on supporting the police and reforming the criminal justice system? There’s a good reason companies like Citadel, Caterpillar and Boeing have moved their headquarters out of Chicago. The Bears are merely following suit.
A poll just in shows that only 44 percent of Republican voters want Trump to be the party’s standard bearer in the next presidential election. In January that number was 50 percent; in 2018 it was 74 percent.
Worse for Trump, when voters were asked who they preferred in a Trump vs. DeSantis head-to-head primary battle, they went 70 to 30 in favor of DeSantis. As unreliable as polls can be, these numbers are beginning to show that Trump’s star is getting a little tarnished.