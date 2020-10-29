No matter how this election will turn out, we’ll still have this beautiful place, and we’ll still have each other.
I’d like to say that it’s been a long year. And so it has: 2020 has been 10 years too long. 2020 is itself a garish proof of Einstein’s theory about time dilation at the blue event horizon, on the inexorable approach to the edge of a black hole.
But the campaign leading up to next Tuesday (November 3rd) has gone far longer than even this year. It started, actually, in 2016, if not before.
It’s been a long, long time. And so, as a duly elected representative of the trees in these parts (I’ve been reading too much of the Ents in Tolkien’s LOTR during this pandemic), I’m asking candidates of all parties (GOP, Democrat, Constitutional, Libertarian, even the American Solidarity Party) to please — for the love of all things green and beautiful — please cease and desist from the daily cramming of my mailbox with those glossy 7” by 11” cardstock posters.
Yes, yes, I’ve already seen them all, ad infinitum ad nauseum, all the worst possible black and white photos of your opponent you could dredge up. Yes, I understand how upset you are at what you say your opponent wants to do, or has failed to do. Yes, I have heard your assurances that you will protect my rights and my welfare and that you will never fail to represent my interests in Raleigh or Washington DC. Yes, yes, yes.
But please. Stop it already. This Saturday, I have to install a brand new mailbox, because my old one is leaning over and burned out from all the conflagrations of opposing mail that came into contact with each other and initiated a chemical reaction, like vinegar and soda, white phosphorus and hot air.
And besides, there’s no sense in sending me more political “literature.” I sent in my ballot weeks ago. There’s no use persuading me anymore — or the majority of folks around here, as minds are generally made up and have been for a blue moon.
You know who you are. Stop persecuting the trees.
The forest and the leaves will all whisper a sigh of relief on the first Tuesday. So will I.
No matter how it turns out. We will still, after all, have Edenton.
Recently, I overheard my wife, who works at the lovely Barker House, talking to a small group of visitors to Edenton. They asked her what she loves about this place. Without missing a beat she said “Three things. I love the history of this place, and how that history is valued. I love the water, the Chowan and the Sound and the ocean not so far away. And I love the agriculture: I love driving past the fields on Soundside in the evening, seeing the tractors in the field under the setting sun.”
I married a poet.
I could add a few more items on the list of “Why I love this place.” The magnolias and the cypresses. The placid walks along the waterside. The shops and restaurants and inns. The warm winters. The slow pace. The absence of big box stores. The easy driving (so, so unlike the frenetic whiteknuckle podrace on the Parkway in Pittsburgh between 2 and 7 p.m. on any weekday evening).
And I love the people, the community. I love the conversation, the space for long stories and remembrances. I love the graciousness in syntax, the lilting accent, and the humane diction of hospitality.
This is what we cannot lose. This sort of language, this irenic demeanor, this code of civic commitment and courtesy: all this is the very stuff that makes us the community that we are.
But there are wolves and jackals who want to take the Eden out of Edenton. They are out there in the Facebook night. There really are agents of darkness that make money, lots of money, from harnessing conflict for profit, no matter the cost to the community. Nothing warms the cockles of social media archons more than conspiracies and rumors and ginned up madness: advertisers pay big wads of cash for their Mad Men exposure to partisan extremes … no matter the withering cost to civility and courtesy, to the human soul.
This is not wackadoodle conspiracy theory. This is fact. There are rabble-rousing algorithms that Zuckerberg may not use in the EU, but he uses with abandon here in the American market. His company has aided and abetted a cyber craziness that rips real community apart.
Contentious conversation is not the problem. We shouldn’t mind dialogue, even heated dialogue. In American history, the town hall has always been a place of hard debate, as is beautifully portrayed in Norman Rockwell’s famous town hall painting, “Freedom of Speech.”
You must admit that American politics, with all its vulgar dog whistle nastiness, has devolved patently from Rockwell and has been, of late, wallowing in the scrum and muck.
Disagreement has ever been the oxygen of democracy.
But community is the sunlight and water of the human soul. Partisan politics can’t be permitted to tear up Thanksgiving Dinners, church congregations, families and friendships, the very fabric of our town.
Speaking of “Our Town,” the playwright Thornton Wilder had one of his eloquent characters say, memorably, “Wherever you come near the human race there’s layers and layers of nonsense.”
There is no better description of this last decade of American partisan speech.
In those layers of nonsense, a lot gets missed, like the human face of others, and the presence of the heart.
Centuries ago, a wise old rabbi was troubled by his yeshiva (seminary) students fighting amongst themselves.
So he asked them a riddle: “What time is the setting of the sun?” And the know-it-all seminarians proceeded to debate various answers.
He motioned for silence. When the tumult died down, he told them: “You know the exact moment when the sun has set when it is too dark to see the face of your brother.”
In the third and final act of “Our Town,” set in the cemetery of Grover’s Corners, the newly-departed and laid-to-rest Emily, who had just died in childbirth, posed the great poetic question for any town, even our own:
“Does anybody realize what life is while they’re living it — every, every minute?”
I have no idea how November 3rd will turn out. My track record for prognostication is, let’s just say, crummier than a desiccated snickerdoodle.
But I can confidently say this. No President or Senator, Congressman or Judge, State House Senator or Representative, and certainly no Party, is as important as what we have here: the fields, the water, the old trees, the churches and family …
… and yes, Our Town.
No matter what happens, we have Edenton.