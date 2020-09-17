HENDERSONVILLE — I will admit, the Appalachian Mountains have a a certain allure. On this past Saturday morning, the mist lifted off the hills, as a creek gently flowed near my parked car. I waited for a chance to get my hands dirty at Veterans Healing Farm, a few miles outside Hendersonville.
The farm has been a dream of John Mahshie’s since at least 2007, when he shared it with his now wife, Nicole, on their first date. The farm became a reality in 2013, and received its nonprofit status shortly afterward.
On this particular Saturday, I was invited by a group of veterans from the Asheville chapter of Team Red, White and Blue to come to the farm and help out.
Due to COVID-19, John, an Air Force veteran, has been struggling to keep his nonprofit afloat. Large volunteer groups that used to help out have not been able to do so because of pandemic restrictions.
Usually, the farm, gives veterans the opportunity to learn agriculture techniques by doing them and de-stress. It also gives them the tools they need to to take what they learned home with them.
The farm can’t hold those events at this time, although it is holding workshops via Zoom. Our visit was the first trial run in John’s plan to reopen, as everyone waits to see what COVID-19 will do in the fall and winter.
As the small group of nine veterans/volunteers and myself, a civilian, cleared out tomato beds and prepped the greenhouse for the winter, I went over some of John’s story in my head.
He joined the Air Force in October 2000, right after high school. About a month into his first station assignment, the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks happened. A few weeks later, on Sept. 30, his father died. Soon afterward, he was at war.
John mentioned that usually dates don’t bother him much, but this year — 19 years after the terrorist attacks — he was a little overwhelmed.
“I was 19 when it happened, and it’s been 19 years,” he said. “So half of my life has gone on since the attacks and my dad’s death. It seems like it just happened.”
Like many veterans, John suffered with depression after he left the service. But his farm, which he walks around barefoot in, gives him a new lease on life and helps others.
John’s farm includes a flower area, medicinal plant garden, 14 bee hives and a vegetable garden. His main goal is to give produce and bouquets to America’s veterans as a way to recognize their service. He also gives produce to the local homeless veterans’ shelters.
But the pandemic has put a halt to much of that. As we head into fall and winter, John hopes things will work out, but it is anyone’s guess how things will unfold.
Businesses aren’t the only entities that have been hurt by the pandemic. Civic and nonprofit organizations have been unable to host their fundraisers or other programs, making it hard for them to do the community outreach they usually do.
When you consider the countless volunteer hours, scholarship funds, and funds to other groups, nonprofits contribute to Chowan County, it’s nspiring.
So I’m adding a list of local organizations that could use some help.
Before I do that, I’d like to apologize in print to Edenton Police officer Rusty Michaels for incorrectly identifying a photo of him as someone else in the department. His photo, with the corrected cutline, accompanies this column.
Also the shield he is wearing is made of AR600 steel. Will, host of one of my favorite shows “Forged in Fire,” would be upset with my mistake.
For nonprofits and civic organizations not listed below, contact the group directly either by email or phone to find out how you can help.
- American Legion Post 40: The American Legion owns the post building, in which many organizations host events, and the adjoining fairgrounds. They sponsor the Boy Scouts, a summer baseball team, Boys and Girls State (teen government) and several other organizations. You can help out by joining or participating in their many events open to the public such as Bingo or Yard Sales.
- Edenton Historical Commission: This state-appointed group does not receive any state funding. The commission is hosting its annual Friends of the Commission campaign. You can give either monetary donation or donate your time as a volunteer. You can stop by the Penelope Barker House at 505 S. Broad St., Edenton, or call 252-482-7800.
- Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry: The county’s food pantry is hosting its “Thanks4Giving” fundraiser/food drive. You can make an online donation at edenton-chowanpantry.org, or mail a check to the organization at P.O. Box 643, Edenton, NC 27932. Every $25 will feed a family. You can also host a food drive at your business or volunteer to help out. You can email at ecpantry@gmail.com or call 252-482-2504.
Civic groups and nonprofits fill gaps that can’t be filled by government entities or private individuals who try to do things on their own. Please support these groups with either your time or donations.
Until next time, I hope to see you around the Cupola.