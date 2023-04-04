Is North Carolina an important state for the arts?

Of course, I assert resoundingly! There are lots of reasons. One is that the state has great art museums including the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh brought to life by its former director Larry Wheeler. The wonderful museums at Duke (Nasher), UNC Greensboro (Weatherspoon), the Mint and Bechtler in Charlotte, and other places have museums that are great blessings.

D.G. Martin, a retired lawyer, served as UNC-System’s vice president for public affairs and hosted PBS-NC’s North Carolina Bookwatch.