NRA and 'We the People'

The National Rifle Association is America’s longest standing civil rights organization. They are a gun rights group based in the United States. They were founded to advance rifle marksmanship, and to teach firearm safety and competency, and responsible gun ownership.
The NRA provides educational programs and information on gun laws. The NRA is a patriotic organization supporting our 2nd Amendment right to be armed and safety in doing so.
Today, as our country get more dangerous for law abiding citizens, our 2nd Amendment Rights are so important. We own the 2nd Amendment as “We the People” and this is our absolute right.
The text of the Second Amendment reads in full: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
I have a close friend, that I will call Matt, who was a long-time employee of the NRA. Matt served in a number of prestigious positions while being employed there.
He is an Endowment Life Member of the NRA. This cost a significant amount of money, but Matt’s belief in the organization made this investment worthwhile.
The NRA is the only organization with the influence and ability to defend our 2nd Amendment Constitutional right to keep and bear arms. Matt advised that if any member of Congress was asked who they listen to on 2nd Amendment issues and answers on the 2nd Amendment, their Source would be the NRA.
Matt was first assigned to the Eddie Eagle Gun Safety Program for children in pre-K-5th grade. The current name of the program is Eddie Eagle Gun Safe Program. This program worked with schools and law enforcement to teach children what to do if they came across a firearm in an unsupervised situation. They utilized an eagle mascot (which Matt sometimes adorned in costume) to teach in a simple but effective message that if a child saw a gun to “Stop! Don’t Touch! leave the area and tell an adult.”
The program traveled over the country over the country to get the message out. The program expanded and costumes were sold primarily to law enforcement, who taught the program to local schools in their community.
Matt received several promotions within a short time. He moved to Manager of Youth Programs under the Education and Training Division. This division of the NRA included all Youth Programs, Hunter Education and Training which oversaw all NRA firearm instructors and training counselors. These varied programs reached millions of youth and adults a year.
Matt described the employees of the NRA as being the most pro-American, law abiding and constitution supporting group of individuals one would ever meet. Most employees were people of faith.
Matt estimated that approximately 1/3 of staff were former military or law enforcement. All were highly qualified and dedicated to working to promote the safe and lawful use of firearms.
The NRA participated in cooperative programs with organizations such as 4-H, Boy Scouts, Royal Rangers, DeMolay, National High School Rodeo Association, FFA and others.
In most of these programs, their shooting sports were taught by NRA certified instructors. Matt served on national committees with many of these groups and had the opportunity to assist them in expanding their shooting sports programs.
In the co-ed groups, there were almost as many females as there were males participating. The NRA met with representatives of the National High School Rodeo Association and a national smallbore rifle competition was initiated at their championships. Henry Repeating Arms provided lever action 22 caliber at no cost and this great event was well attended. It was always a lot of fun for everyone.
For the Boy Scouts the NRA set up numerous shooting sports venues at the National Jamboree and would recruit hundreds of NRA Instructors to serve as volunteers. At these events alone, thousands of young men would get introduced to the safe and responsible use of firearms through air rifle and shotgun shooting.
Matt managed several programs including Shooting Sports Camps (held by local gun clubs). These camps each had a theme, for example hunting, competitive shooting, trap shooting, etc. Matt also managed the Marksmanship Qualifications Program which was a self-paced activity where you earn badges such as Sharpshooter, Expert, etc., in a variety of shooting disciplines as your skills improve.
Matt became involved in fundraising and Winchester Ammunition donated a $1,000,000+ to sponsor the Marksmanship program and Brownell’s Armory similarly for the Shooting Sports Camp. Both have continued to generously support the programs.
As Youth Programs Manager, Matt was the face of the NRA in front of many national organizations. They were always received in a positive Spirit. In addition to the program and staff support, many of them received grants from the NRA Foundation to support their local shooting sports programs.
There was never a shooting accident or incident at any of the many activities that Matt participated in. During the many of shooting a variety of firearms, the NRA always maintained safety and respect. There were probably not any other youth sports/activities that could claim that honor.
Matt served as secretary to the NRA Board of Directors Youth Program Committee. There were about 11 board members assigned to it. The NRA Board was large, with 76 members. Matt also reported to several other committees.
For the most part, the committee members were committed volunteers who were lifetime shooting sports enthusiast. They served out of a sense of duty in protecting our constitutional rights and to promote a safe and healthy activity.
Matt and the many other employees and dedicated volunteers of the NRA are to be thanked by a grateful nation for their support of the 2nd Amendment and dedication to our citizens for their many programs dedicated to the safe use of firearms.
Today, the NRA, 2nd Amendment, and the rights of law-abiding citizens to be armed are being politically threatened, while criminals know this and are getting bolder with their crimes against innocent citizens.
The 2nd Amendment is our Constitutional right shall not be infringed upon. We must be armed, and be responsible in the use of our firearms. Consider joining the NRA, and be a voice for them, as they are there for us.