Numbers tell the story

Using the Timbermill Economic Report’s $246 million facility cost, $246,000,000 x .755 per hundred tax rate = $1,857,300 is the county’s yearly property tax. The revised project cost from a previous editorial is $360 million. $360 million x .755 per hundred = $2,718,000 for yearly county property taxes.
For the county’s yearly fire tax rate of $246 million, $246 million x .055 per hundred tax rate = $135,300 and the revised $360 million x .055 per hundred = $198,000 fire tax rate. $1,857,300 + $135,300 = $1,992,300, not $1.1 million using Apex numbers; or $2,718,000 + $198,000 = $2,916,000 for Timbermill’s yearly property taxes. 2016 CUP hearing estimates were $400,000 to $500,000 yearly over twenty years.
$1,992,300 X 30 years = $59,769,000 or $2,916,000 X 30 years = $87,480,000, not the Report’s 33 million over 30 years. (As the project ages, the $59,769,000 or $87,480,000 total will reduce due to depreciation.) In any event, magicians at Apex must have conjured a 50% fairy dust, property tax reduction with their magic Report wand before the company negotiates with the county.
The Report’s 4.7% FY’19 tax revenues creates a revenue total of $23.40 million. Using the Report’s $1.1 million yearly tax value (($1.1 million X 100) / 4.7 = $23,404,255). The 4.7% figure Apex uses inflates Chowan’s 2019 tax revenues of $11,379,285 + ($4,232,115 Other Taxes) + ($141, 521 Other) = $15,752,921 by $ 7,647,079. Timbermill Report’s Chowan property tax rate is 33.07% undervalued using their numbers.
Apex assesses its total real and personal property investments at $135.6 million. Using that figure rather than those listed in the 2nd paragraph above, property tax and fire tax revenues are ($135.6 million X .755 per hundred tax rate = $1.02 million per year) + ($135.6 million X .055 = $74,580) = $ 1,094,580, the $1.1 million tax revenue figure the Report uses. Nevertheless, Table 3’s turbine tax assessment totals are $25,710,018 according to the depreciation schedule listed there, not the Report’s $33 million. This is approximately $857,000 in tax assessments per year, not $1.1 million. I’m not sure we can trust any report number.
The $135.6M of Real Property Investments should be based on the revised turbine construction costs of $255.36 million or $360 million. All numbers showing an increase from this report’s calculations will never approach offsetting $1.42 billion in utility rate costs NC electric consumers will pay.
Moving to the 155 jobs the Report says will be created during Timbermill’s construction: 155 jobs X $837 X 50 weeks = $6,486,750, which is weighed against the Report’s total project labor of $5.5M. $6,486,750 is one year of construction labor per job projected over a 3-year project. ($6,486,750 / 3) / 155 = $13,950 per each, per year.
This reduces down to $268 weekly, which suggests the Report’s weekly job incomes are extremely inaccurate and the jobs are not very technical in nature. This also means 155 individuals filing upwards of ($350.00 per week X 16 weeks) or $868,000 in unemployment claims.