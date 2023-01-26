Last Monday (Jan. 16) a giant metal blob creature was unveiled in the Boston Commons. It is the apotheosis of uglification. It is so ugly that it’d make a freight train hit a dirt road.
It is a modern sculpture called “The Embrace.” The artist attempted to portray in 3D just the arms of two people, Dr Martin Luther King and his wife Coretta embracing. No faces, mind you. Just arms.
Of course, this attempt – like so many attempts in modern public art – fell flat on its face. If I didn’t know that the artist was African American, I’d have suspected that the statue was a deliberate attempt to besmirch the civil rights leader and fallen hero.
Surely, MLK deserves better. His granite statue that stands directly across the Tidal Basin in D.C. from the Thomas Jefferson Memorial depicts him realistically and beautifully – and that’s all we ask of public art, and that kind of artwork is what his memory deserves.
Not dismembered, depersonalized abstractions that look so much like other unmentionable things.
Remember the late Tom Wolfe? That cagey and cranky white-suited (a la Mark Twain) novelist and culture critic who wrote “The Right Stuff” and “Bonfire of the Vanities?” In 1975, he wrote a screed called “The Painted Word.” In it he bemoaned the fad of modern abstractionism that has gripped the American art establishment ever since the 1950’s.
Out of this aesthetic influenza came an unstoppable stream of public art that seemed to always look like a pile of rocks or a bag of hammers. In one case, the sculpture looked like a pile of rocks because it was, indeed, just that: a pile of rocks. You’ve seen this stuff plopped in front of self-important office buildings in the metropolis: totally unrecognizable, as they are, in Wolfe’s words, “twisted extrusions and boluses with holes.”
Never one to pass up a slightly gross but ROTFL-entertaining turn of the phrase, Wolfe called this hypermodern fad in public art the “Turd in the Plaza school of sculpture.”
I guess I’m behind the times. I want art to be beautiful. And I’m not going to accept being told that I “just don’t get it.” Public art should – or rather, must – be accessible, and it should lift our sensibilities to higher, nobler, even eternal things.
The same is true for music and literature. Don’t mistake me here. I’m not pushing saccharin, maudlin and sentimental stuff. Music can be dissonant, and its resolution is all the better for it. Literature can and should be demanding: I’ll take T.S. Eliot any day over Rod McKuen.
But art has to start by meeting us where we are. And then, once we climb on for the ride, then we can go places.
This is even true of the gastronomic arts. Recently, I hared the skell out of myself by unwisely watching the horror-comedy (yes, that is a real genre), “The Menu.”
It is not for the faint of heart. I’m not going to spoil the plot, because the plot does that in spades without any help from me.
But suffice it to say that it aims some silver bullets at the hoity-toity haute cuisine of hyper-fine dining, where chefs are treated by staff and guests alike as demi-gods… you know, where the kitchen is packed with kids who often work for free, just for the opportunity of getting verbally abused by His Nibs, and everyone in the sweat kitchen has to yell out “Yes Chef!” every time he gives an order.
The movie was, if you will, filling, served up at the dessert remove with more than a little poetic and fiery justice. No more s’mores indeed.
It is both spooky and comic that a week after “The Menu” opened, the haute-est of haute-cusine restaurants in the world, Noma, announced that it was shutting down. Chef Rene Redzepi said that his place had become “unsustainable.” His millennial staff probably didn’t want to work for free anymore.
It was at Noma where you could get stuff like reindeer brain custard. I bet you’re bummed now that you’ll never get the chance.
And that’s yours truly saying all this, grouching at modern art cuisine. But I’m really a big fan of the cuisine offered here in Our Town. Where I can grab the best Puerto Rican sandwich at Westover; A scrumdelyicious pulled pork sandwich at Inner Banks Barbecue; A transcendent brisket at Old Colony; An Edentonian at Emilio’s; A delectable cajun grilled yellowfin tuna at Waterman’s; A scrumptious fried flounder at the 309 Bistro; A festival of prime rib at The Table; Enchiladas and proper margaritas at Mamasita’s (rhyme intended).
Any number of too wonderful (and tempting) essays in coffee at the local morning conference center, the Edenton Coffee House. And my favorite hand-squeezed orange-ade from the honest-to-goodness soda fountain at Blount’s Drugstore.
Brunch and lunch and dinner at the new Herringbone – which is a triumph of cuisine and preservation.
Anything and everything at Cotton Gin Culinary, where my taste buds go to school.
And, don’t you know, I do a lot of writing of these columns at my favorite haunt in the courtyard at the Edenton Bay Trading Company.
All these artistic values were confirmed lately by the outpouring of sympathy, and the gathering round of all these restaurants and the entire community, for the Governor’s Pub, in its moment of unspeakable, unmeasurable, and inexplicable loss.
All this is beautiful. All this makes sense. All this is art that is accessible, embraceable and for all that, it is lovely to behold.
Better, far better, than what passes for art in Boston.