Last Monday (Jan. 16) a giant metal blob creature was unveiled in the Boston Commons. It is the apotheosis of uglification. It is so ugly that it’d make a freight train hit a dirt road.

It is a modern sculpture called “The Embrace.” The artist attempted to portray in 3D just the arms of two people, Dr Martin Luther King and his wife Coretta embracing. No faces, mind you. Just arms.

Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.