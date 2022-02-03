As I contemplated Martin Luther King Day this year, my heart was heavy.
Did you know that in 1891, the U.S. Senate failed to pass a voting rights act by using the filibuster? This lack of action was not reversed until the 1965 Voting Rights act – almost 75 years later.
Unless your school history and/or civics classes were already not teaching about the history of racial discrimination in this country, you will know that it took much civil disobedience, legal action and loss of lives to achieve that result.
Here in Edenton, for instance, Golden Frinks was part of the national justice movement spearheaded by the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. As we honored King Day this year, I challenge each of us to take seriously what we each must do to ensure that our democracy thrives in the current era.
In 1972, as a 20-year-old, I helped register black voters in Edgecombe County, who had never voted due to Jim Crow laws.
Eva Clayton had run for Congress in 1968 and lost to incumbent, Lawrence H. Fountain.
“In 1968, the timing wasn’t there,” she later observed.
This was Jesse Helms territory. However, Clayton’s campaign had mobilized volunteers and built a “kind of community organization” that successfully increased Black voter registration and participation. I joined this effort in the next cycle, as this energy continued for registering all voters.
Many of you who are from my generation may remember these names. Yet we worked hard to register black voters and working-class white voters anyway. The belief of our leaders was that we had to start somewhere to ensure the franchise for all Americans. This is democracy in action.
Fast forward to 2022.
In so many ways, the fact that we are in the middle of a struggle in Congress and in many state legislatures about voting rights, feels like a harrowing deja vu. A part of me finds it hard to believe that we are still disagreeing in the United States about the right for every person to vote.
What is that about? I ask each reader to search their souls – is there any plausible reason that every person who is eligible isn’t entitled to vote?
Dr. King admonished years ago, “We must learn to live together as brothers (and sisters) or perish together as fools.”
As I walk around the streets of Edenton and see all the American flags waving, I ask myself, where do most Edentonians stand on the issue of one person, one vote. I’m aware I find myself not wanting to ask people where they stand on such issues, for fear of offending and/or for fear of hearing their despair, as in “my vote won’t matter, so why bother.”
Surely, we can do better than this in 2022.
King said, “I have the audacity to believe that peoples everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education and culture for their minds, and dignity, equality, and freedom for their spirits.”
I believe most Edentonians believe this. Having free and fair elections is one way we keep living into this vision. Telling the whole story about our history is another way. Addressing the economic and social issues that face our community is still another.
Let’s make 2022 the year when Edenton enhances its leadership in the state of North Carolina and in the country, through honoring all our ancestors’ lives as the town continues to bring all of our history alive in our streets and to address our current need for economic and social justice. For another of King’s prophetic words rings loudly this year, “true peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice.”
Valerie Batts, Ph.D. is the Founding Director of Visions Inc. and a resident of Edenton.