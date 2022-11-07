...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From late Monday night through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
Veterans Day is Nov. 11 and I wanted to remind everyone about how much we should appreciate our Veterans. The freedoms that we enjoy today are a result of the men and women who were drafted or volunteered to serve our country in the military.
We all served when ask to protect our country, whether you were a cook, supply clerk, mechanic, in the armory, administration or an infantryman and we all took pride in doing our job and serving our country. Whether we served in a combat zone, overseas or at home, we contributed to the safety and freedoms that we enjoy today.
It takes nine soldiers, sailors and airmen to support one combat infantryman. The United States of America has always tried to look after its Veterans and the Veterans Administration provides benefits to the men and women who served honorably in the military.
There is a new program called “Operation Greenlight” which focuses on our appreciation for our Veterans. We want them to know that they are seen, appreciated and supported for their contributions and sacrifices.
This program was initially started by Walmart in 2013 when they started a “Greenlight a Vet” campaign, which offered jobs to all Honorably Discharged Veterans when they return home from their military active duty.
According to Walmart, the color green is a symbol of hope and renewal and the term greenlight represents movement forward. They encouraged Veterans to put a green light bulb to light up their front porch so that we knew a Veteran lived there and that we recognized them.
It has now been endorsed by the National Association of Counties (NACo) and Chowan County. During the week of Nov. 7 through Nov. 13, the county office buildings and the Courthouse will be lit up in green to honor Veterans.
Chowan County honors our Veterans and recognizes their contributions to our country and to Chowan County. We have a Veteran Service Officer to help you with the VA benefits you have earned.
All Veterans are encouraged to put a green light bulb on the front porch so we can recognize you because you have returned home to a country that honors our Veterans.
Wayne Bray is the Veteran’s Service Officer for Chowan County.