Veterans Day is Nov. 11 and I wanted to remind everyone about how much we should appreciate our Veterans. The freedoms that we enjoy today are a result of the men and women who were drafted or volunteered to serve our country in the military.

We all served when ask to protect our country, whether you were a cook, supply clerk, mechanic, in the armory, administration or an infantryman and we all took pride in doing our job and serving our country. Whether we served in a combat zone, overseas or at home, we contributed to the safety and freedoms that we enjoy today.

Wayne Bray is the Veteran’s Service Officer for Chowan County.