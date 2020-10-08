My fellow country-men, I believe with all my being, it is the responsibility of every citizen of a town, a state, a country, and a family to make certain, as the ebb and flow of humanity proceeds, that each new human being born be educated to proficiently decide and understand what is best for himself, his family, his community, his country.
There is little hope for a nation of under-educated citizens. It is the business of the state to be certain that each child be educated, given the best tools available. It is the responsibility of every citizen to raise our children with diligence, discipline, dignity and a sense of self-worth to become citizens of the world.
Good teachers can make all the difference in a young person’s life, America needs to pay teachers fairly, understanding their dedication.
It is imperative each child be taught what is honorable and what is not. Family, schools, neighbors, educators, government and clergy together must take responsibility for the education of our children; engender the arts, music, literature and history.
Teach not what separates us, celebrate what we, as a people, can accomplish together. People who mature with hate in their hearts do their country an injustice, a failure to understand the words of our forefathers: All people are created equal.
Many Americans seem to have lost sight of the constitutional words guaranteeing life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, not only as a right, but as a responsibility to ourselves and to our fellow countrymen.
Each child must develop to be able to think clearly and understand the laws of the land. Each adult will then be expected to take responsibility for himself in his village and in the world, to understand his or her responsibility to VOTE, to participate to the best of their ability.
Each child must learn good reading skills, vocabulary, understanding of world geography and the homogeny of world peoples as well as a disciplined working knowledge of the sciences. Where ignorance prevails, hate gains a foothold.
Only when the human mind is sharp and trained can a person decide what to favor or what not; to see the vital importance of his or her decisions. Without the gift of knowledge, we all suffer consequences of being led by ambitious thieves and politicos who claim to know more, be wiser, be more capable but in fact are led by self-interest.
Without the gift of knowledge, one cannot sort out the lies spoken by inflammatory news, illegitimate social media, and just plain lies for political gain.
The balance of hard work and morality, honor and good judgement leads to good government and human self-respect; these qualities are not God given they must be taught, learned, and earned by every citizen; education is the foundation of our house; it is the foundation of every country of the world. Anything less is anarchy, a deep, dark prospect indeed.
If we are to succeed as a civilization each citizen must take seriously the truth that along with life entitlement, is unrelenting responsibility to be a citizen of the world. People need to learn a basic truth of humanity—we are all the same: we all want the best for our children, a life of successful occupation and human self-respect.
We must be masters of our fate, captains of our souls.