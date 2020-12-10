The Our View, "Bridge the divide no matter the outcome", Perquimans Weekly 12/03/20, seems to attempt a bipartisan tone, but it quickly segues into doing little more than throwing more fuel onto a raging fire.
The column seems to take the tack that the outcome of our presidential election is in doubt – it is not. There is no "uncertainty" regarding the election results, only a reluctance to accept reality.
"Reports coming from many states indicate ballot fraud on a massive scale," is, I submit, an inaccurate statement. It is certainly misleading. It assumes that ballot fraud on a massive scale has been established and thus could be reported, and that is not the case.
To be sure, there are accusations, charges, disinformation, and wild stories that blow well past the limits of common sense.
But accusations of fraud, even when there are many, are not a measure of fact. Trump's legal team has been into court after court, but they never present any proof, only unsubstantiated charges and allegations. That is because that's all they have.
If they had actual proof, I'm pretty sure they would present it. The fact that Trump lost this election is not proof that the election was rigged.
With over 155 million votes cast, I'm sure there were a few that should probably have been disallowed. But a mix-up involving a son and a deceased father who share the same name is not an example of massive fraud.
Neither is a technicality involving an address change. When investigated, that's what most of these fraud complaints amount to. (I direct the reader to a recent Wall Street Journal editorial, reprinted in the December 4 edition of The Daily Advocate, a Herald affiliate paper, for further discussion along this line.)
So the problem is not that there was a lot of fraud; the problem is that a lot people think there was fraud. I cannot, however, attempt to explain the public's current appetite for nonsense.
I can only suggest that the adage, "Where there's smoke, there's fire," while pithy, is not always right. Sometimes there's only smoke. Perhaps four years under Trump has, to put it plainly, inured many of us to BS.
As I write this, Biden leads Trump by more than seven million votes. The idea that seven million votes have been illegally cast is simply preposterous. Consider the logistics. Consider the number of people who would have to be involved in the fix.
In the 2000 election, after several weeks of hotly contested recounts and court decisions in a very close race, Al Gore finally conceded graciously. At no point did he go about trying to cast doubt upon the entire election process.
In 2016, although leading the popular vote by nearly three million votes, Hillary Clinton conceded the day after Election Day, and she did not persist with claims of election fraud (large servings of sour grapes notwithstanding).
Compare this to what Donald Trump has been doing since November 3. I watched Trump's 46 minute video of December 2 (as much as I could stand – I confess I skipped a bit). It was pitiful. It was sick. It looked like nothing so much, perhaps, as discarded footage from a lost Stanley Kubrick political parody (à la Dr. Strangelove).
It was unbecoming of the leader of this nation. It was below the dignity of his office.
If Donald Trump "has had to endure since 2016...a politically charged circus," it is because he has made himself out to be our Clown in Chief rather than Commander in Chief.
The mainstream media has slammed him merciless, yes, but that's because every day, almost without exception, Trump does or says something stupid, outrageous, or possibly criminal. So, why would you expect any treatment other than what he's received?
I, too, try to navigate life with a healthy measure of skepticism. Particularly when it comes to news, which these days attempts to entertain at least as much as it tries to inform.
But I try not to let that skepticism cause me to favor some fantastical alternative over obvious reality, even if that reality is uncomfortable.
Our "corrupt" (as you put it) mainstream media may be biased toward the political left, but it deals primarily in fact, not fantasy.
When you strip away the exaggeration and repetition, you are still left with fact. If the facts are unpleasant, tough. But, consider the alternative right-wing media such as Fox and, now, the up and coming Newsmax, which will start with fantasy and parade it forth as fact.
There, when you remove the exaggeration and selectivity, the coverup, the air-brushing, if you will, of blemishes, you are simply left with...fantasy. On what do you want to base your view of the world?
I am not happy with the way our elections are conducted. Counting votes, you would think, should be like counting beans in a jar, only with a bigger jar. With a finite number of beans, and with multiple counts, you should get the same total with each count.
This is a lesson we all learned in grade school. Not so with votes, apparently. But, just because we have constructed a massively convoluted and inefficient method of running our elections does not mean that the process is fraudulent.
It is, however, awkward. We can do better. Surely, we have the technology to count votes securely and accurately.
Surely, there is no reason to take months to harvest votes and then take weeks to count them.
Surely, there is a better way of running our elections. On this, I would agree.
Rod Phillips is a resident of Edenton.