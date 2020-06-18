I’d like to start this column by apologizing to Larry McLaughlin, owner of Old House Renovations. The name of his business was incorrect in an June 4 article on his work at the Hannibal Badham Jr. house on East Gale Street.
I’d also like to apologize to the Edenton Woman’s Club for forgetting their meeting, held the first Wednesday of every month, until about 1:30 p.m. that day. It was a day where I knew I was forgetting something, but didn’t remember until after the event already started.
I will be honest with you, this column was supposed to run about a month ago. Then things happened. Ads were resized and I’d rather get someone else’s material in the paper rather than my own sometimes.
Speaking of things put on hold, we’ll be working on this past weekend’s visit by the Coastal Atlantic Paranormal Association in an upcoming edition. It’s been a very busy week.
This past week, I had a chance to talk with the Racial Reconciliation Group about the news and how we cover things. It was a good conversation. We’ll do our best to touch on what was discussed in several upcoming editions.
One thing we talked about was diversity in the paper. We’d love to have more viewpoints in the paper, but many people say they’ll write something but never do. Small-town living may dictate that residents keep some things close the vest, out of public eye.
I get it. As soon as we send the paper to the presses in Greenville, we question how the public will receive every story in the paper. Is someone going to be offended by X, when in reality Y offends them more? Did we get that item about someone’s event in the paper or will they be mad that we cut out the part that we didn’t understand?
When what you do is available for public consumption every week, it’s like you’re opening your house to strangers. Some people will be OK with what they see. Other people, not so much.
And that’s OK. That’s kind of the point. Our job is to give you enough information so that you can be informed. Then the reader can take it to the next level — talk with each other with the same ideals they do, maybe some people with different opinions, their elected officials, look at meeting minutes or videos online, and then share what they learn with others.
But sometimes that chance is denied.
The first time I was labelled as racist as a journalist happened while I was at N.C. State. I enjoyed covering events that involved people of different backgrounds than myself. It was my window into part of the world that I hadn’t had a chance to explore in person.
I attempted to cover an event for Black History Month. When I called the organizing group to get some information, the person on the other end of the line said she didn’t want to give me the information because I worked for “that racist newspaper.”
I later learned that a column written several years before I set foot on campus incited protests and the formation of another newspaper. I had walked into a situation blindly, taking for granted the fact that I had been accepted at other events.
Oddly enough, the following year, NC State’s dorm managers, assigned the person who denied my request for information as my roommate. Before I had a chance to put a box down or say hello, she said she knew who I was, what I worked for and that my very presence was causing her ulcers. By that time, I had totally forgot who she was until I heard her voice.
I didn’t try to reason with her — maybe I should have. We both shut down an opportunity to grow as individuals.
I really hope that 20 years later, things have gotten to a point where college students feel more comfortable sharing their lifestyles and traditions with others.
Over the years, I learned hatred aimed toward something that you can’t feel — a profession, a newspaper, a statue, a collective group of people — grows and transforms far beyond its initial cause. It’s easy to hate something you’ve never seen, someone you don’t actually know.
A newcomer who doesn’t understand that hatred is often seen as part of the problem because of their lack of knowledge. I’ve found that some newcomers have a perspective that can break the norms in a positive way.
The media, and in particular this newspaper, have reputations that extends well past my lifetime. It is our job to provide different viewpoints but we often overlook that for rating and pleasing our base.
Your words have more meaning and power than anything our staff can write. That’s why we encourage you to submit items via email at nlayton@ncweeklies.com. We can start a meaningful dialogue right here, right now.