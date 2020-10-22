A few years ago in Iowa, Makenzie and Steven Schultz went out to dinner for their sixth wedding anniversary. They were hoping for a beautiful romantic evening, with a lot of looking into each other’s eyes, smiling and sharing pretty thoughts.
Things didn’t turn out that way. It took 20 minutes for the waiter to bring them water, 40 minutes for the appetizer to arrive, and a full hour before the entree was served.
The wait service was lousy, for sure. But it was the restaurant’s fault. The couple’s waiter had to serve 12 tables and the bar. The poor waiter kept rushing around and apologizing to one and all.
Makenzie and Steven did not do the typical thing of getting increasingly upset. Instead, they remembered their own experience of waiting tables when they were starting out. It’s a tough job. Some people are never satisfied. Everyone complains about the cost. The kitchen is frequently slow and runs out of the most popular menu items. And the waiter or waitress is the one who takes the heat, and gets stiffed by a rotten tip.
After all, it was only a few weeks before that a clergyman in St. Louis had written on her Applebee’s receipt: “I give God 10%. Why do you get 18?” Then the customer wrote a big fat “0” where the additional tip would be.
That kind of stiffing is not only mean, it is also very unnatural. It goes against human nature.
The anniversary couple in Iowa was not like this. They looked at the struggling waiter with sympathy, as is only natural. They remembered their own hard days and nights waiting on demanding tables.
So they did the natural, nice thing. The waiter brought them the bill that totaled $66.65. Then, on the line marked “gratuity,” they wrote down $100.
That amounts to a 150% tip.
Steven and Makenzie scribbled a little note to explain their generosity: “We’ve both been in your shoes. Paying it forward.”
At the bottom of their note, Makenzie drew that cute little happy face — a symbol that isn’t just a cliché.
That is a pretty phrase – “paying it forward.” It is another way of phrasing the Golden Rule: “Do unto others first as you would want them to do unto you” (St Luke 6.31). Just waiting to be nice until other people are first nice to you will set up a situation that will only go downhill: remember your Second Law of Thermodynamics – such an ethic leads toward an entropic, retrogressive system.
But the Golden Rule of paying it forward has long lasting effects that extend far into the future (and hopefully forever). Case in point: To his dying day, the greatest American musician ever – Louis Armstrong – wore a Star of David on his lapel. He wasn’t Jewish, and he didn’t wear it simply because it looked stylish. There was a reason, a deep, long, poignant reason.
When Louis (“Satchmo”) was a young, barely surviving, nearly homeless boy on the streets of New Orleans, he was employed by a Russian Jewish family. Contrary to the Jim Crow culture that was so prevalent in those days, the Karnofsky family purchased for him his very first cornet. Mrs Karnofsky made sure that he had a good dinner every day, taking him into the house and sitting him with them to dine at their table. The Karnofsky’s, as Eastern European immigrants themselves, knew what it was like to be on the receiving end of bigotry and social cruelty. So in response, they practiced kindness, and generously gave life-changing help to a poor little boy.
They, too, paid it forward.
That boy never forgot their kindness: which is exactly why Satchmo wore the Star of David for the rest of his life. And that is why today, in New Orleans, the Karnofsky Foundation continues to get musical instruments into the hands of poor children desperate to play music on their own.
It goes to show that once touched by goodness, you can never be the same — just as Mr. Armstrong sang in “What a Wonderful World”:
Sing with me — we know the tune:
“I see trees of green,
red roses too.
I see them bloom,
for me and you.
And I think to myself,
what a wonderful world.
I see skies of blue,
And clouds of white.
The bright blessed day,
The dark sacred night.
And I think to myself,
What a wonderful world.
I hear babies cry,
I watch them grow,
They’ll learn much more,
Than I’ll ever know.
And I think to myself,
What a wonderful world.
Yes, I think to myself,
What a wonderful world.
Oh yeah.”
The song isn’t complete without that last line, which is just another way to say “Amen.”
If you’re interested in “the happily ever after’s”: The waitress from Applebee’s in St. Louis got fired, after the “I give God 10%” person complained to management (the waitress had posted the receipt on social media). I think she found another job, hopefully with nicer customers (and better bosses).
The generous young couple? They paid it forward. In the heavenly economy, they’ve already made it to the top.
The struggling waiter who got the big tip? He is like any human being: Once touched by goodness, you can never be the same.
And the rest of us, who listened once upon a golden time to Satchmo?
There’s always the wonderful world.